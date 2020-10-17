Oct 17, 2015..... Mich St at U of M

mrbowling300
EOG Dedicated
One of the most famous plays in MSU history occurred today 5 years ago....MSU walk off game winning TD off a U of M botched punt. Was at the Linq at the time of this celebrating my 50th birthday. So satisfying considering U of M's arrogant fan base led by their Jesus, Jim Harbaugh. That was a great day for any Spartan fan, which will never be forgotten.
The radio call by U of M's Jim Branstadder was priceless: http://mrbowling300.com/MSUblock.mp3
