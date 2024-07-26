Odds on JD Vance to "resign" ??

Donnie will never admit he made a huge mistake selecting this guy, simply because Junior, Peter Thiel and Tucker Carlson voted for him.



Vance is a junior senator who has less than 24 mos experience and won OH in 2022 by the lowest margin of any Repub in the Red State.



Donnie doubled down on MAGA thinking he could run up the score and deepen his base.



Oops.



It is backfiring and he needs to eject.



Did they even properly vet this guy and see all of the soundbites and deleted tweets in the Internet ethos?



What a horrible pick.



He should pick Nikki Haley to expand his Base but he won't because she ran against him and he is too stubborn.



next best choices are Burgum or maybe Youngkin.



I hear Dan Quayle and Sarah Palin are available.



JD Vance is now radioactive and is the worst polling VP in 45 years.



What a shittshow !!!