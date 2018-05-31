Official Thread of the Epsom Derby

Saturday June 2nd is the Epsom Derby sponsored by Investec frist run in 1780!! Be sure to pronounce "Derby" correctly this weekend!
Derby Stakes
Group 1 race
Location Epsom Downs
Epsom, Surrey, England, UK
Inaugurated 1780
Race type Flat / Thoroughbred
Sponsor Investec
Website Epsom Downs
Race information
Distance 1m 4f 6y (2,420 m)
Surface Turf
Track Left-handed
Qualification Three-year-olds
excluding geldings
Weight 9 st 0 lb
Allowances
3 lb for fillies
Purse £1,625,000 (2017)
1st: £921,537.50
The Derby Stakes, officially the Investec Derby, popularly known as The Derby, is a Group 1 flat horse race in England open to three-year-old thoroughbred colts and fillies. It is run at Epsom Downs Racecourse in Surrey over a distance of one mile, four furlongs and 6 yards (2,420 metres), on the first Saturday of June each year.[1]
It is Britain's richest horse race, and the most prestigious of the five Classics. It is sometimes referred to as the "Blue Riband" of the turf. The race serves as the middle leg of the Triple Crown, preceded by the 2000 Guineas and followed by the St Leger, although the feat of winning all three is now rarely attempted. The name "Derby" has become synonymous with great races all over the world, and as such has been borrowed many times, notably by the Kentucky Derby. The Derby run at Epsom is the original and in Great Britain is invariably referred to as "The Derby" (note that "The" is always written with a capital "T" as per "The Oval", "The Oaks" and similar usages). It is one of Britain's great national sporting events[2] and has a large worldwide TV audience.[3]
In Great Britain the name "Derby" is pronounced /ˈdɑːrbi/, while in the United States it is /ˈdɜːrbi/, a case of spelling pronunciation. The Dress Code varies according to the different stands. [4]
https://www.sportinglife.com/racing/news/investec-derby-horse-by-horse-guide/148289
the race that invented or was the model for all the Derbys (like the Kentucky Derby) is at Epsom (UK) this Saturday.
One of the Worlds greatest races and the most important historical race of them all! Who you playing
and the Epsom Oaks is Friday
https://www.timeform.com/horse-raci...ks-preview-godsen-to-be-pitch-perfect-2452018
attach any articles, handicapping stuff, bookie odds, youtube great past races, history stuff on these great races here.
