Official Thread of the Epsom Derby

Saturday June 2nd is the Epsom Derby sponsored by Investec frist run in 1780!! Be sure to pronounce "Derby" correctly this weekend!

Derby Stakes
Group 1 race
Location Epsom Downs
Epsom, Surrey, England, UK
Inaugurated 1780
Race type Flat / Thoroughbred
Sponsor Investec
Race information
Distance 1m 4f 6y (2,420 m)
Surface Turf
Track Left-handed
Qualification Three-year-olds
excluding geldings
Weight 9 st 0 lb
Purse £1,625,000 (2017)
1st: £921,537.50




The Derby Stakes, officially the Investec Derby, popularly known as The Derby, is a Group 1 flat horse race in England open to three-year-old thoroughbred colts and fillies. It is run at Epsom Downs Racecourse in Surrey over a distance of one mile, four furlongs and 6 yards (2,420 metres), on the first Saturday of June each year.[1]


It is Britain's richest horse race, and the most prestigious of the five Classics. It is sometimes referred to as the "Blue Riband" of the turf. The race serves as the middle leg of the Triple Crown, preceded by the 2000 Guineas and followed by the St Leger, although the feat of winning all three is now rarely attempted. The name "Derby" has become synonymous with great races all over the world, and as such has been borrowed many times, notably by the Kentucky Derby. The Derby run at Epsom is the original and in Great Britain is invariably referred to as "The Derby" (note that "The" is always written with a capital "T" as per "The Oval", "The Oaks" and similar usages). It is one of Britain's great national sporting events[2] and has a large worldwide TV audience.[3]


In Great Britain the name "Derby" is pronounced /ˈdɑːrbi/, while in the United States it is /ˈdɜːrbi/, a case of spelling pronunciation. The Dress Code varies according to the different stands. [4]




https://www.sportinglife.com/racing/news/investec-derby-horse-by-horse-guide/148289

the race that invented or was the model for all the Derbys (like the Kentucky Derby) is at Epsom (UK) this Saturday.

One of the Worlds greatest races and the most important historical race of them all! Who you playing

and the Epsom Oaks is Friday


https://www.timeform.com/horse-raci...ks-preview-godsen-to-be-pitch-perfect-2452018

attach any articles, handicapping stuff, bookie odds, youtube great past races, history stuff on these great races here.
 
Re: Official Thread of the Epsom Derby DERBY. Live in play

Re: Official Thread of the Epsom Derby DERBY. Live in play

I am betting a little Lingfield Hamilton and Wolverhampton this morning, I will be ready for the "Darby".
 
Re: Official Thread of the Epsom Derby DERBY. Live in play

Re: Official Thread of the Epsom Derby DERBY. Live in play

jasson621 said:
I am betting a little Lingfield Hamilton and Wolverhampton this morning, I will be ready for the "Darby".
have you been to Hamilton Racecourse by chance?
 
Re: Official Thread of the Epsom Derby DERBY. Live in play

Re: Official Thread of the Epsom Derby DERBY. Live in play

I have only been to the Curragh many moons ago, I have never actually set foot in England.
 
Re: Official Thread of the Epsom Derby DERBY. Live in play

Re: Official Thread of the Epsom Derby DERBY. Live in play

Recently spoke to someone from Wales.

He wasn't a horse racing guy but I asked about Ascot.

He claimed a much bigger event in England is the Grand National in Liverpool.

I need to get to London at some point in time.
 
Re: Official Thread of the Epsom Derby DERBY. Live in play

Re: Official Thread of the Epsom Derby DERBY. Live in play

John Kelly said:
Recently spoke to someone from Wales.

He wasn't a horse racing guy but I asked about Ascot.

He claimed a much bigger event in England is the Grand National in Liverpool.

I need to get to London at some point in time.
both historic and popular events. ive done Ascot two days a couple years ago. was invited by many I met to join them for Grand National meet. Big difference. ASCOT is about beauty, fashion, royalty, great throughbred racing, sophisiticaed food, high prices, drinks celebrities,

Grand National is about debauchery, let your hair down, drink heavy, party with your buds.

its sort of Opera vs Nascar but buth have much to like.



Grand National
Grade 3 race
2011 Grand National cropped.jpg
The Grand National in 2011
Location Aintree Racecourse
Aintree, Liverpool, England
Inaugurated 26 February 1839; 179 years ago
Race type Steeplechase
Sponsor Randox Health
Race information
Distance 4 miles 514 yards (6.907 km)
Surface Turf
Track Left-handed
Qualification Seven-years-old and up
Rated 120 or more by BHA
Previously placed in a recognised chase of 3 miles or more
Weight Handicap
Maximum: 11 st 10 lb
Purse £1,000,000 (2017)
Winner: £561,300[1]
The Grand National is a National Hunt horse race held annually at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, England. First run in 1839, it is a handicap steeplechase over 4 miles 514 yards (6.907 km) with horses jumping 30 fences over two laps.[2] It is the most valuable jump race in Europe, with a prize fund of £1 million in 2017.[3] An event that is prominent in British culture, the race is popular amongst many people who do not normally watch or bet on horse racing at other times of the year.[4]


The course over which the race is run features much larger fences than those found on conventional National Hunt tracks. Many of these, particularly Becher's Brook, The Chair and the Canal Turn, have become famous in their own right and, combined with the distance of the event, create what has been called "the ultimate test of horse and rider".[5][6]


The Grand National has been broadcast live on free-to-air terrestrial television in the United Kingdom since 1960. From then until 2012 it was broadcast by the BBC. Between 2013 and 2016 it was shown by Channel 4; the UK broadcasting rights transferred to ITV from 2017.[7] An estimated 500 to 600 million people watch the Grand National in over 140 countries.[7][8][9] It has also been broadcast on radio since 1927; BBC Radio held exclusive rights until 2013, however, Talksport also now holds radio commentary rights.[10]


The most recent running of the race, in 2018, was won by Tiger Roll, ridden by jockey Davy Russell for trainer Gordon Elliott. The next Grand National meeting will start on 4 April 2019 and finish on 6 April 2019. As of 2017, the race and accompanying festival are sponsored by Randox Health.
 
Re: Official Thread of the Epsom Derby

Oaks is up next.

if you have a chance to see race 3 just ended. watch a great great performance by a 35-1 longshot in a Group one, and a great jockey trying for his first Group 1 aboard sylverster De Souza . only to be caught super ate by the 1/9 huge chalk Champion Craftsman. great group 1 race, one of the best races you will see all weekend. what a HEARTBREAKER if you had this 35-1 shot (70-1 on the exchanges)....

also note in this county / district in england they run the same way as we do in America!
 
Re: Official Thread of the Epsom Derby

sorry Epsom Oaks is RACE 5

race 4 up next
1m2f (1m2f17y) Investec Wealth & Investment Handicap (Class 2) (4yo+)
 
Re: Official Thread of the Epsom Derby

Oaks my pick is
#7 Magic Wand (Ire)

ground is soft today this one should not mind the "cut in the ground" as they say over the pond.
 
Re: Official Thread of the Epsom Derby

[h=1]Aidan O'Brien wins seventh Oaks as Forever Together triumphs at Epsom[/h]



Forever Together (left) had finished second, third and fourth in her previous three races before her emphatic win on Friday at EpsomTrainer Aidan O'Brien won a seventh Oaks as 7-1 shot Forever Together, ridden by his son Donnacha, raced home by four-and-a-half lengths at Epsom.
The father and son team also won the opening classic of the season, the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket, last month.
O'Brien claimed four of the first five places, with Godolphin's 5-2 favourite Wild Illusion coming second.
Earlier, 2-7 favourite Cracksman, the son of the legendary Frankel, won the Group One Coronation Cup by a head.
The John Gosden-trained four-year-old was well adrift of surprise 33-1 leader Salouen into the final furlong but surged along the outside rail to give jockey Frankie Dettori a fifth Coronation Cup, and his first since 2001.
In the big race, the Oaks, the third of the five classics in the British season, Forever Together produced a dominant performance over the mile and four furlongs.
She had failed to win any of her three previous starts, most recently finishing runner-up, three-and-a-half lengths behind stablemate Magic Wand in last month's Cheshire Oaks.
On this occasion, Magic Wand, again ridden by Ryan Moore, finished fourth, three lengths behind Bye Bye Baby in third.
"To be honest, I didn't expect her to do it. I had the perfect position the whole way," the winning jockey said of Forever Together. "It all went perfectly.
"When you're riding one of his [father Aidan's horses] you have a chance, he's an absolute genius. He can do things with horses I don't understand, he brings out massive improvement and I don't know how he does it."
 
Re: Official Thread of the Epsom Derby

saxion WArrier favorite prob 3 to 5 tomorrow (under even money right now on excahnges) leaves form stall one. no derby has been won by stall 1 in 100 years

and there is some other stat I heard on a pod cast, Im not sure I fully got it but no horse has won at 1 mile 4 f in over 110 races in England. something like that.

so will he beat the barrier curse?
we broke Apollo curse in our derby.

hmmmm
 
Re: Official Thread of the Epsom Derby

great find on #6 :cheers

the favorite was a pretender at that distance and got a horrific ride no wonder nobody on the inside has won in over 100 years.
 
that is true Valuist.
they see it as a Bloodstock breeding Value type status race.
even in Kentucky there is a group that really does not like geldings in the Derby. let a colt win....
 
Trainer Aidan O'Brien is saddling more than half (7) of the horses in the 13-horse field for the 2019 Epsom Derby.

Aidan's 20-year-old son, Donnacha, appears to be sitting on his father's second-best chance.
 
Why is the Derby so important?

The Derby is a race with a rich history dating back to Diomed's win in 1780.


The race, like all of the other Classics in Britain, is restricted to three-year-olds, so, unlike other prestigious races such as the Arc or Melbourne Cup, you only get one shot at the Derby.



Everything you need to know about the Derby



It is a unique test of the thoroughbred, requiring a rare blend of speed, stamina and good balance to negotiate the undulating terrain and camber in the home straight.


It is the most illustrious prize in British racing and perhaps even the world when you take into account the value of the winner from a breeding perspective. Geldings cannot run, so victory at Epsom launches a future stallion career to breed the next generation of Derby prospects.


Source: Racing Post
 
ever wonder why we call something the Kentucky Oaks? The "Oaks" part for the fillies.

same set of characters who gave us the Derby gave us the Oaks and that name.... lots of history.
 
Aidan O'Brien is set to saddle seven of the 13 runners in the Investec Derby (G1) June 1 as he seeks a record-equaling seventh success in the Epsom Classic.
 
Annapurna wins the Epsom Oaks just now Frankie Dettori out duels Ryan Moore to the wire. ~6-1 winner there.

1 Anapurna 1 13.40 4.80 -
2 Pink Dogwood (Ire) 11 - 3.20 -
3 Fleeting (Ire) 4 - 13.40
 
who has been up a few hours watching British horse racing coverage on ITV on their Bushay Box. great experience how they cover things. race 2 up next. the Derby
is race 5, but unlike America they dont wait 50-90 minutes between races on big days!! race goes in less than 2 hours
 
Try cubed,

Any opinion on the Derby? I have TVG on. Last year I had followed some of the big preps there but I haven't seen any this year. How is the going at Epsom?
 
played the #1 ante post to win. also playing Japan win place. a bunch of crazy trifecta with no Obrien horses top three for fun and a dream, spending too much buts it's such a historic race for our history and with all the bad news in North America on horses right now really enjoying this day and coverage!!
 
