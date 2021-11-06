Oklahoma State vs West Virginia

There may be bigger college rivalries across the country, but let's face it.......this is the game that best represents America.



It's the only game where both mascots are packing heat.....fully armed as the case may be.



OSU's Pistol Pete is carrying......well, what do you think?........a set of pistols.



Meanwhile, WVU's Mountaineer is carrying an old fashioned shotgun.



This should be some shootout, and a tribute to America's love of second amendment rights.



Kickoff is at 3:30 pm eastern time. OSU is at -3.5 with the total at 48.5.



Keep your powder dry and your head low when watching this one.