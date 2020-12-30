Oklahoma vs Florida

bimmercando
EOG Dedicated
Like Oklahoma here based on what Okla did vs Okla st in season and how Okla St vs Miami went ysdty.
But now having to give away 7....it's a bowl so i disregard the line in bowl games. Moneyline for dogs
and - the points for the fave. Go OKLA and with some icing on the OVER 63/64
