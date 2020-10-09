Old Alan Boston story

ZzyzxRoad

EOG Dedicated
Years ago, he was at the house of an acquaintance of mine. He had a "pill" that might have been Amyl Nitrate that he wanted to snort. He went into the study to get some privacy. The homeowner had a very expensive desk that cost more than 10,000, and there was a golf ball mounted on the wall from a hole in one he had hit at Shadow Creek. Boston takes the golf ball down and starts using it to mash the pill against the desk, and when he was finished, the desk was badly scratched.
The homeowner comes in and yells, "ARE YOU OUT OF YOUR FUCKING MIND? What have you done to my desk?"
Boston tells him, "You should be honored. Years from now, you'll be able to point at that scratch and tell people that the world's greatest sports bettor did drugs in here."
 
kane

EOG master
Great story Benny, I remember when you used to post a lot of interesting stories at other forums, wish you would get back to that, this AB one is a classic
 
