Old Las Vegas sports betting trivia

1. 1990 who was the only book in town that had Hawaii half times
2. Name the bookmaker who put them up at that book
3. Name the only book that had 5 cent baseball lines in 1992
4. name the most popular Vegas hotel that hosted Hawaiians in 1995
5. Name the sports betting chain that was famous for their black and white tvs in the 1990s
