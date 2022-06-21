Old Stardust Sports Ticker...

Heim

Heim

EOG Master
Talk about nervous time at the Garden....ticker would take forever to get back to your game, especially baseball.

Then it would be the top or bottom of a inning forever with the team you bet against, perspiration
begins, wondering what the hell is going on?

Low and behold, 10-15 minutes later you notice a different score, quick math, 3 runs scored, then the detail.

Arggg!!

Good nervous times, low bankroll, high blood pressure.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top