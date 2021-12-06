mrbowling300
EOG Dedicated
Does anyone know how the old time slot machines worked? I'm talking about those in the 1950s and prior
Was there any primitive type of randomizer in the wheels?
Or did the wheels just randomly stop spinning and where ever they fell, they fell?
How did they prevent any kind of cheating or repeat winning?
The ones that looked like this:
