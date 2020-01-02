One day into 2020 and we have the BAD BEAT of the Year

TYVM Morgan William!!!
Lakers favored by 11 over Phoenix

Lakers UP 33 at Half.......74-41

DeAndre Ayton gets a "meaningless" basket with 14.6 left to make the final score: Lakers 117-107. A 10-point win

If you had the Lakers -11......."congrats" - you had the WORST Bad Beat of 2020 and we are only 1 day into the Year

SVP is gonna feature this on Monday
 
I Trade Therefore I Am
I'm upset that LBJ had to step one foot on that court in the 4th. Very upset. I have responded by posting and updating my MVP Ratings.... it's my only outlet.
 
EOG Dedicated
14.6 is quite a bit of time.

My worse "meaningless bad beat basket" was years ago. I believe it was Latrell Sprewell's first game as a Knick.

Game has already been decided. There were like 3 secs left, yet he races down the length of the floor to chuck up a 3, which affected either the side or the total, dont remember anymore.

Of course he made it, and ruining my bet in the process
It still hurts...
 
EOG 500 Champion Dec. 2013
With the betting market being pretty much clairvoyant in every sport now, seems like 99.9999% of all games are now decided in the last second, or a random result.
 
Born Gambler
Bob, what percentage of pointspread decisions in 2019 would you estimate were random results?

And how would you quantify a random result?

Can you call the result of a game "random" simply by the final score or is it necessary to do a deeper dive?
 
