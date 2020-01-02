One day into 2020 and we have the BAD BEAT of the Year

Lakers favored by 11 over Phoenix
Lakers UP 33 at Half.......74-41
DeAndre Ayton gets a "meaningless" basket with 14.6 left to make the final score: Lakers 117-107. A 10-point win
If you had the Lakers -11......."congrats" - you had the WORST Bad Beat of 2020 and we are only 1 day into the Year
SVP is gonna feature this on Monday
