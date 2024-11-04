One handed catches

We've seen a lot more of these in the last few seasons. QB's with thin, limited threads to put the ball into receiver's hands keeping in mind:



Tight coverage.Especialky one on one.

Surviving the ground after the catch.

Concentrating on sidelines or out of bounds while keeping one foot (in college) or two feet (in the pros) in bounds.

Increased receiver athleticism.



What did OBJ start? What's he up to lately? Oh yeah he's upset with his targets in Miami. What else is new. Anybody's guess when he's going to retire.



Anyway, these circus type catches seem more predictable and converted than not, but sure makes the game a lot more enjoyable to watch, especially key drives in close games.