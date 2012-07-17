One of Romney thefts

railbird
In the age of conspiracies run amuck - one would be Extremelyyyyy hard pressed to find a story detailing corruption through the entire American system like eToys.
Goldman Sachs takes eToys IPO where the stock soars to above $75 dollars per share opening day. Yet only $16.50 per share went to the company and Goldman Sachs does not want to reveal where the rest of the money went.
So eToys files bankruptcy by leaping from two 100,000 sg ft facilitys' to 800,000 sg ft facilities in Ontario CA and "BLAIRS" Va.
Then Bain/KB come up with a plan to corner the entire independent retail toy industry.
Bain buys KB Toys for a promise of a hundred million or so more to Consolidated (Big Lots) - who lost money on the Toy biz ever since Brady Church bid against Laser Haas in the Wisconsin Toy deal a decade earlier.
What most people do not know is that Paul Traub is the brown bag (bribe by cash) king of the federal system. Both Traub and his long time associate Barry Gold were working for Stage Stores bankruptcy in S TX (BK 00-35078). Where it was later revealed that Barry Gold rec'd much employment over many years from Bain's Jack Bush (a stock holder/Director at Stage Stores).
Also stockholder and director at Stage Stores in January 2001 - Michael Glazer.
Mr. Glazer also was CEO of Kay Bee Stores.
www.MNAT.com also had a secret relationship with Bain (Mitt Romney was Bain's cofounder and manager). MNAT helped merge The Learning Company with Mattel.
MNAT never reported any of those relationships completely to the DE Fed CT (including hiding the fact that MNAT was Goldman Sachs local counsel in DE).
The very first act that MNAT did - was to petition the DE Bankruptcy Ct as eToys Debtors counsel - for the permission to DEstroy Books n Records.
That's right - Goldman Sachs and Bain's attorney asked (and Rec'd) the DE Bankruptcy Court's permission to DEstroy Evidence from the very beginning of the case.
This crime was covered up by the DE Dept of Justice that Not only refused to investigate and prosecute MNAT; the DOJ went before the 3rd Cir Fed Ct of Appeals - making the statement that it did Not and Will Not pursue MNAT issues.
What was not revealed is that the Senior Justice of the 3rd Cir is Walter K Stapleton - who was a partner with MNAT previously.
The Clerk for Walter K Stapleton was Colm Connolly
Colm Connolly then became US Attorney in Wilmington DE - AFTER he was partners with MNAT in 2001 (the very year the eToys fraud and perjury began).
