One possible explanation for the size of Jaime Harrison's defeat to Lindsay Graham In the 2020 South Carolina Senate race:

From an electoral-vote.com reader writing to their Sunday mailbag:



A.F. in Boiling Springs, SC, writes : Jaime Harrison would have easily won in South Carolina. He said he would never deceive the voters nor lie. His downfall is that he started running ads nonstop for Bill Bledsoe. Bill was a Constitutional Party candidate who withdrew, but after his name could be removed from the ballot. And at the end of ads saying to vote for Bledsoe, Harrison said, "I approve this message ." People were so mad he was lying, they went out and voted straight Republican tickets, causing many good Democrats to lose across the state. (starting with "Jaime Harrison" bolding, underling and italicizing by me)