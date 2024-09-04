DraftKings returned $23,909 to all of the players in Connecticut who had placed bets on the game, without notifying them of the reason, according to a report included within the state’s investigation.



That investigation also showed that neither DraftKings nor the game’s developer, White Hat Gaming, notified DCP of the incident until Aug. 31 — more than a week after the glitch was fixed and the game was relaunched — doing so only after regulators reached out in response to complaints from players.

In addition to refunding gamblers’ bets, the glitch resulted in a $19,000 fine for DraftKings, along with a $3,500 fine for White Hat.



-ctinsider.com



DK should’ve had to pay more in refunds. Otherwise they’re just free rolling their customers.



You have to wonder how many other games that “glitch” go unreported?



Online casinos are the gravy train for regulated sports betting operators that flies under the radar.