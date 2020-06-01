Only Good Acts of Humanity During Riots Posted Here

Sportsrmylife
EOG Master
There are more great people in this situation than what the news is reporting.
This thread is for only posting good acts by people that you find online or on social media.
I'll start with this story. What is the reason someone would defend a bank? The bank has insurance and will be for sure made right if anything happens. Why do you defend a bank? Because it sends a message not to fuck with the neighborhood.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/ar...nte-tries-stop-bank-robbery-Santa-Monica.html
This thread is for only posting good acts by people that you find online or on social media.
I'll start with this story. What is the reason someone would defend a bank? The bank has insurance and will be for sure made right if anything happens. Why do you defend a bank? Because it sends a message not to fuck with the neighborhood.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/ar...nte-tries-stop-bank-robbery-Santa-Monica.html