Open letter to John Kelly

What I think we learned here. I don't know any of this to be 100% true, but let me play detective. Tired of reading people with cryptic posts and all these other people who clearly have interests they aren't going to disclose commenting with stuff that doesn't fully speak to the truth. Feel free to call me full of shit, but since no one else is stating these things because they really can't I'll say them:

1. DSI owns majority or total control of EOG.

2. JK isn't even like an employee, he's like an affiliate which makes his spot kind of shitty to be in. He's got zero control because in essence he is like a vendor to them and they could just ignore him, but in this case they couldn't shut this up quickly so they had to engage. Back in the days of mods with Shrink they would have said just erase anything negative and if some poster keeps making noise, put them on post review long enough so that this stuff never gets going. Kind of hard to do when there are multiple forums around though.

3. McIrish when he signed up was suspected of something (beard, shot taker, testing them out for angles, getting intelligence for a competitor...who knows) and they put him into a "test" account. My understanding of these is that they watch them for a short period of time and then decide if they want to move it into a normal account or send you some nasty email or call saying we're taking your money because you violated a policy related to whatever they suspected. Note this is total BS to not tell you, but this is how its done when you have no real regulations to follow.

4. For whatever reason they didn't shift his account into one or the other. I can't see why they would take multiple deposits and action on this, they should make up their minds on if you are good or not pretty quickly. Especially with modern software, they should be able to make up their minds after a handful of plays.

5. DSI like most offshores these days aren't really concerned about bad publicity. No one really makes much from post up players who find them through this type of channel anymore. Almost all of the guys you could get from here or even from SBR probably have played at DSI or considered it in the past. Hundreds of posters could say they are boycotting them and it would not impact their business whatsoever.

6. In the end, some guys in ownership or management with big egos probably were thinking they really don't like McIrish's action and didn't want to pay, but if it really was just $900 what's the worth of dragging your feet on it? Then again, by asking for his ID multiple times they can trace him with, they probably are thinking we got good intel that we will use to our advantage in the future. Welcome to the latest version of the Black Book.



This stuff is going to happen and many will act in shock at the customer service here, but let's be realistic. Credit and PPH is the business model of the offshores. What most of us talk about here in terms of post up is the business model of a decade ago. If you are still a post up customer, you should always consider every penny of your account balance at risk and never leave an amount in books that you'd be pissed off at losing in an instant. Its a risk that will only increase as more states get new reasons to go after the offshores.