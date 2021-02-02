Open letter to John Kelly

John,
Read this post from our mutual friend and the guy that you and I respect more than anyone else on this board. Then read it again. Bob says he could be wrong, but he's not, and you and I both know it. There is a ZERO POINT ZERO chance that someone at DSI simply transposed a number or two in Pat's account number and it came up as a "test account," because...
...test accounts are almost universally labeled as such when set up, with the word "TEST" somewhere in the account number field. This is done precisely to avoid a situation like this.
I do believe you when you say that that's what they told you the first time you spoke with them about the issue. Your bullshit detector probably went into high gear at that point, but with DSI being at the least the sponsor of EOG contests, you were afraid to protest too loudly. That's when you, through no fault of your own, were officially put in the awful spot that you're now in. No matter what you did, SOMEONE was going to wind up pissed off, so you did what many people do when faced with a fork in the road; you tried to take both forks, and wound up taking neither. now EVERYONE is pissed.
Remember, it's not like Pat just submitted the withdrawal request 2 days before his original post He had been trying to get paid for weeks, and was thrown every excuse in the book until they literally ran out of excuses.
This is a far better summary than I could have written, and it's probably closest to the actual truth. We NEED (and deserve) the WHOLE truth though. As others have pointed out, BetDSI's and EOG's reputations are now severely damaged, There's quite a bit of chatter about this on other forums (even other gambling forums not focused on sports betting.) and to be frank, in a lot of it you're basically being seen as a shill for BetDSI. Regardless, t's a really bad look for both DSI and this site.
In my opinion, we need to know AT A MINIMUM:
A.) The true extent of the financial ties between BetDSI and EOG. Is it contest sponsorships only, or does DSI help fund the day-to-day operation of the forum?
B.) Does DSI compensate you personally for your service as site moderator? If so, what metric is said compensation based on? Do you receive any compensation if an EOG member establishes a BetDSI account? If so, are you compensated based on their losses or on their theo? (Obviously NOT asking for specific numbers here.)
C.) What was BetDSI"s ACTUAL reason for attempting to deny payment to Pat? if they just didn't like his action, fine. They can just come out and say so and we'll all move on.
John, pretty much none of us here believe the "official story" as currently presented. Maybe we're all wrong and this is all just a monstrous misunderstanding, but pretty much ALL the available evidence flies in the face of that argument. I'm not accusing you of hiding anything; it's entirely possible that you don't know any more than we do at this point. We need answers though, and fast. If I were you I would be doing whatever i could at this point to facilitate that.
Businesses make errors, but this is extremely fishy. Test account numbers, obviously are rare, and should never be anywhere "close" to real accounts.
Mark me down as a skeptic and I could be wrong, but for BetDSI to go thru all the nonsense they spewed at McIrish and JK is not an accident. They tried to defraud a customer, pure and simple. Finally they realized they couldn't get away with it and relented.
Happy for you Patrick but some things don’t add up...From my experience test accounts are labeled Test 1,2,3, and so on....there is no way that an account number matches a test account number...
What I think we learned here. I don't know any of this to be 100% true, but let me play detective. Tired of reading people with cryptic posts and all these other people who clearly have interests they aren't going to disclose commenting with stuff that doesn't fully speak to the truth. Feel free to call me full of shit, but since no one else is stating these things because they really can't I'll say them:
1. DSI owns majority or total control of EOG.
2. JK isn't even like an employee, he's like an affiliate which makes his spot kind of shitty to be in. He's got zero control because in essence he is like a vendor to them and they could just ignore him, but in this case they couldn't shut this up quickly so they had to engage. Back in the days of mods with Shrink they would have said just erase anything negative and if some poster keeps making noise, put them on post review long enough so that this stuff never gets going. Kind of hard to do when there are multiple forums around though.
3. McIrish when he signed up was suspected of something (beard, shot taker, testing them out for angles, getting intelligence for a competitor...who knows) and they put him into a "test" account. My understanding of these is that they watch them for a short period of time and then decide if they want to move it into a normal account or send you some nasty email or call saying we're taking your money because you violated a policy related to whatever they suspected. Note this is total BS to not tell you, but this is how its done when you have no real regulations to follow.
4. For whatever reason they didn't shift his account into one or the other. I can't see why they would take multiple deposits and action on this, they should make up their minds on if you are good or not pretty quickly. Especially with modern software, they should be able to make up their minds after a handful of plays.
5. DSI like most offshores these days aren't really concerned about bad publicity. No one really makes much from post up players who find them through this type of channel anymore. Almost all of the guys you could get from here or even from SBR probably have played at DSI or considered it in the past. Hundreds of posters could say they are boycotting them and it would not impact their business whatsoever.
6. In the end, some guys in ownership or management with big egos probably were thinking they really don't like McIrish's action and didn't want to pay, but if it really was just $900 what's the worth of dragging your feet on it? Then again, by asking for his ID multiple times they can trace him with, they probably are thinking we got good intel that we will use to our advantage in the future. Welcome to the latest version of the Black Book.
This stuff is going to happen and many will act in shock at the customer service here, but let's be realistic. Credit and PPH is the business model of the offshores. What most of us talk about here in terms of post up is the business model of a decade ago. If you are still a post up customer, you should always consider every penny of your account balance at risk and never leave an amount in books that you'd be pissed off at losing in an instant. Its a risk that will only increase as more states get new reasons to go after the offshores.
