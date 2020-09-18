Open note to John Kelly:

I "stumbled" across this by accident.



I was watching the end of the Chris Hayes interview (who I don't normally watch) with Anthony Fauci when Hayes mentioned that he was a high school basketball player (who knew?) and has not played pick-up basketball since the pandemic started. He then asked former basketball player Fauci when he might do so.



Then, the 79 year old Fauci did the unexpected. He challenged the 41 year old Hayes to a game when it is safe to do so. Hayes agreed. I seriously doubt it ever happens. And who knew Fauci was so competitive?



Would you want to get in on this and challenge the winner?



(To see the more tongue-in-cheek "spoof", check your personal messages.)



Note : The above is all true.