Oregon/USC 2nd half UNDER

Under 31.5



Watching both these offenses in the first half, the 35 points are incredibly misleading. Neither team is stretching the field. Oregon is playing timid and they showed why at the end of the half with the turnover. Both defenses are both team's most underrated units. I think we see defenses settle in further and I also think with the kicking games so suspect, we will see at least one turnover on downs in the red zone. Both these teams as athletically gifted as they are, still playing sloppy.



Also lean to USC -2.5 and the Oregon TT UNDER 14.5