Oscar DeLaHoya

Ray Luca said:
Let's not get carried away
ok 2 and 3 are by far the most true, statement 1 and your statement are equally false and or true. if i can have 1 weapon to survive covid, vaccine would be VERY low on the list. I would go 1. steroids 2. zpac-Hyd-chlorquine 3. ivermectin, 4. anti colonial anti bodies. Vax is a total scam and close to zero efficacy, possibly totally useless, for sure does harm, possibly helps maybe 20-40% of people.
 
remdemsivir good too but used the most because of $ as well as vac. When people say FDA approved, they are really saying PFIZER approved aka Fauci wife approved.
 
Ive been studying medical journals non stop since 2013, ive known about monocolinal antibodies from Dr Ribas at UCLA since 2013, ive been taking them 2 yrs before covid arrived. I had Sars in 2005 so already had the antibodies.
 
railbird said:
What about NIPAH virus...
 
railbird said:
After all the smoke clears
The best defense will likely be
Covid survivor
And
One dose of vax
That should make u bulletproof
 
railbird said:
Please take number 3……
 
Ray Luca said:
tbe vax destroys your immune system, mutations grow on top of the vaccine and helps spread it, they dont have a remedy, we are the clinical trial and its current effacy is close to zero, the vaccine is more so the united nations can trace and control people, than for public health
 
