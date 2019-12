Temple goes into thie game seeking revenge for last year's embarrassing loss to Duke in this same Military Bowl. The Owls have one of the most furorcias pass rushes in the land and will put heavy pressure on UNC frosh qb Howell. Temple's achilles heel is the qb play of senior Anthony Russo who frequently makes poor decisions. If Russo plays decently, look for Temple to beat the overrated Heels 28-21.