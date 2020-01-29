PA

Curious as to what the rake is at Philly area sportsbooks. I've been to Rivers in Pittsburgh where it was minus 110 for sides and totals, except for season win totals, which are priced at minus 115. At Presque Isle Downs, NFL, college football and NBA all priced at minus 110. Went to Erie today and very disappointed in the product at Presque. For college basketball, sides and totals now priced at minus 113. IMO. that is not playable. Was hoping to play some Super Bowl props there but the only prop offered was who will score first TD. No yardage props. Very disappointed in the offerings there. Hopefully the rest of the state isn't dealing 113.
 
Books in pa.
Kambi
Draftkings
Fox bet
Bet America
Fan duel
All use between 18 and 22 cent lines, in play much higher.
Kambi will limit you quickly if you arebeating the price consistently
 
Presque Isle is affiliated with Bet America. I have a season win ticket to cash at Rivers in Pittsburgh but none of the above companies you list are on the ticket. Rivers Pittsburgh and Rivers Chicago had the same ownership; not sure now. I believe Rivers in Des Plaines is owned by Churchill Downs. Hopefully competition will get the pricing away from -113 sides/totals.
 
