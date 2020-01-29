Curious as to what the rake is at Philly area sportsbooks. I've been to Rivers in Pittsburgh where it was minus 110 for sides and totals, except for season win totals, which are priced at minus 115. At Presque Isle Downs, NFL, college football and NBA all priced at minus 110. Went to Erie today and very disappointed in the product at Presque. For college basketball, sides and totals now priced at minus 113. IMO. that is not playable. Was hoping to play some Super Bowl props there but the only prop offered was who will score first TD. No yardage props. Very disappointed in the offerings there. Hopefully the rest of the state isn't dealing 113.