Packers/Rams 2nd half;

Couldn't understand all the love for this game being a defensive battle. Here's what we know from that first half:



1. GB cannot be stopped offensively

2. LAR defense is tired/spent/exhausted

3. LAR have realized that their only success in that first half was when they played fast



We haven't even seen the "big play" score yet that is likely between Rodgers & Adams/Lazard/Valdes/Tonyan, etc.



We are likely to not see the Rams offense even go into the huddle this second half



I am again all over the 2nd half OVER..seeing anywhere 22.5 to 23.5. Will we see stops?