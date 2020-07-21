Pandemic exhibition baseball

Have we finally hit mental retardation in this fledgling poor excuse of a sport that was once called the National past time? Forget the stupified rule in extra innings of a runner at second base to start the inning. The other night you thought the game was over with the Yankees leading the Mets 6-0. No way. The Yankees batted on the bottom of the 9tb because....the Mets reliever wanted to get some work in? But take note...had the Yankees scored in the bottom of the 9th, the runs wouldn't count towards the final score. Errrrr, okkkk....I'd like to see a wager on over 9.5 and somewhere, just somewhere, there's a garbage granny hit that sends a capper into a frenzy tirade.



Now tonight I'm watching Angels vs. Pirates. 3-1 Anaheim heading into the bottom of the 10th. Padres load the bases with one out. Padres cut the lead on an RBI single to cut the deficit to 3-2 and eventually load the bases with one out. After a strikeout which was the second out, the players walk off the field and they play...the top of the 11th? Wtf????



If these were games that counted I would simply turn my tv off and say the hell with MLB and continue to focus on KBO. It's fine to experiment with this crap, but if these dumb rules are in place in '21, fans imo just don't deserve this kind of parity. I'm sorry.