FanDuel just agreed to pay Pat McAfee something like $30 million a year for his radio show. I remember well when McAfee, at 29 in 2016, led the NFL in punting with a 49.3-yard average, and he announced after the season he was retiring. He said he had a plan, and he was going to get into the media. I remember looking up his salary—he’d just finished making $9.2 million over his last three years, and I thought, Dude, you are nuts. Nuts. Play eight more years, earn at the top of the punter market, THEN get into the media. No one could know this crazy explosion about gambling was coming, but it came, and McAfee will make more in one year now than he’d have made in seven lucrative punting years combined. I like guys who lay their guts on the line and it ends up working out.