Happy to be on the Jets today, but I can't help but wonder what the Patriots coaching staff is thinking that they just don't give Zappe the rock. All of these sacks, the limited plays down the field, etc., maybe continues with Zappe...but you 100% know what Mac Jones brings. His follow up season has been a disaster, the Pats offensive parts and schemes don't help, but he has ZERO ability to "suprise" by making plays down the field.



What is there to lose? If the Pats defense wasn't a top unit in the league, this is a 3-14 team.



Play Zappe the rest of the year and determine if its back to the draft at QB. Jones is not 'it.'