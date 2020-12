He ran 14 times last Sunday (for 48 yards). That is a lot of carries for a QB who isn't that young anymore. I think he still has a few bruises that need a couple more days to heal.



Having said that, I would be inclined to go over on his pass attempts (26 1/2 at -130). They likely will be behind anyways, so they aren't going to have much choice. I'm not going over on his yards, because he's not a real good passer at this point.