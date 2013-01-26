Paul Lo Duca (former MLB catcher) now a horse analyst on TVG?

What is the connection?

Is Loduca the next Alan Woods-style handicapper?

What's next?
* Tony Hawk to cover baseball
* Paul Molitor to commentate NBA
 
Lo Duca loves to gamble.

He also was a steroid cheat (see Mitchell report) so he should feel right at home with some of the trainers on the SoCal backstretch.
 
John Kelly said:
LoDuca loves to gamble.

He also was a steroid cheat (see Mitchell report) so he should feel right at home with some of the trainers on the SoCal backstretch.
All of the above and he was dating a teenager while he was with the Mets. A real class act.
 
JHU Dad said:
All of the above and he was dating a teenager while he was with the Mets. A real class act.
Paul's wife at the time (not sure if they're still married) posed for Playboy and looks amazing and he cheated on her with some average looking 19 year old.

WTF is wrong with him?
 
ChuckyG said:
What is the connection?

Is Loduca the next Alan Woods-style handicapper?

What's next?
* Tony Hawk to cover baseball
* Paul Molitor to commentate NBA
He's been with TVG over a year now,lol.
 
I faintly remember reading a story which detailed an illegal bookmaker calling out Paul Lo Duca during batting practice at Shea Stadium (?) to settle an unpaid gambling debt.
 
John Kelly said:
I faintly remember reading a story which detailed an illegal bookmaker calling out Paul LoDuca during batting practice at Shea Stadium (?) to settle an unpaid gambling debt.
Yeah but I'm sure he paid him with cash not with a personal check like Pete Rose did to his Staten Island bookies runner,lol.
 
John Kelly said:
I faintly remember reading a story which detailed an illegal bookmaker calling out Paul LoDuca during batting practice at Shea Stadium (?) to settle an unpaid gambling debt.
Yeah...he's not a good capper
 
Flipping channels...stopped on the fox racing broadcast.
Race finish very tight...announcer says not calling it...loduca proclaims "Im calling it"...got it wrong.

There is some weather guy that gives a forecast...just rain or no rain amd temperature....no mention of wind...useless
 
blueline said:
Flipping channels...stopped on the fox racing broadcast.
Race finish very tight...announcer says not calling it...loduca proclaims "Im calling it"...got it wrong.

There is some weather guy that gives a forecast...just rain or no rain amd temperature....no mention of wind...useless
Nothing worse than a horse racing commentator blowing a photo finish call.

Loses credibility in my book.

Two TVG hosts who are great at splitting horses at the wire: Mike Joyce and Dave Weaver.

Why?

Joyce and Weaver spent their early days at TVG at Los Alamitos Race Course on a show called "The Quarters."

Plenty of tight photos in those 300 and 350-yard races.
 
To my unofficial-eye .the winner at worst was getring a dead-heat.

The camera followed the eventual posted winner long after the race and stuck with him.
Loduca was not backing down.
After multiple times seeimg a replay he finally backed off a small amount.
 
blueline said:
Flipping channels...stopped on the fox racing broadcast.
Race finish very tight...announcer says not calling it...loduca proclaims "Im calling it"...got it wrong.

There is some weather guy that gives a forecast...just rain or no rain amd temperature....no mention of wind...useless
Announcer Peter Galassi is excellent at keeping horseplayers abreast of wind conditions at Hawthorne Race Course.

Like Wrigley Field, the wind at Hawthorne can completely change directions during the course of an afternoon.
 
blueline said:
To my unofficial-eye .the winner at worst was getring a dead-heat.

The camera followed the eventual posted winner long after the race and stuck with him.
Loduca was not backing down.
After multiple times seeimg a replay he finally backed off a small amount.
Haha.

My least favorite call is when an announcer or commentator forecasts a dead heat.

No need to go out on that limb.
 
