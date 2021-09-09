Paul Pierce Says ESPN Forced Him to ‘Talk About LeBron James All The Time’

Wow, what a shock, a sports network covering the NBA wanted their analysts to talk about the best player in the game all the time. In the 80's they talked about Bird and Magic all the time, in the 90's they talked about Jordan all the time, after that it was Shaq and Kobe. Who do you think the NFL analysts always talk about? Brady, Mahomes, and Rodgers. Who do college football analysts always talk about? Alabama, Ohio St, and Clemson. See Raiders, that's how it works, every analyst covering any sport is always going to talk about the players and teams that the fans want them talking about, if LeBron wasn't as popular as he is the networks wouldn't cover him as much as they do, but when you're one of the two GOATS in your sport, yeah, you're going to get talked about a lot, hey maybe they should stop covering LeBron so much and start talking more about Luke Kennard, that'll boost their ratings
 
I'm sure the fact he had marbles in his mouth and never said
anything but the obvious had nothing to do with a 'bad fit'
 
I'm sure the fact he had marbles in his mouth and never said
anything but the obvious had nothing to do with a 'bad fit'
Paul Pierce: great player, miserable analyst.

There's an art to presenting your knowledge.

ESPN needs to develop its talent.

On the court, I thought there was a small window before Kobe Bryant passed the baton as the league's best player to LeBron James that Paul Pierce claimed that honor.
 
It's funny how articulate Romo and Brees are. Brees is going to be good.

NBA color commentary is brutal. When Doris Burke is your best, you need to start reassessing the former player angle.
 
I want to bang my head against the wall when Mark Jackson says repeatedly, good offense beats good defense.

Ummm, obv if the ball went through the hoop.😏
 
It's funny how articulate Romo and Brees are. Brees is going to be good.

NBA color commentary is brutal. When Doris Burke is your best, you need to start reassessing the former player angle.
Romo's the best on air right now. Seems to be able to call every play.
 
