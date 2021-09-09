Paul Pierce Says ESPN Forced Him to ‘Talk About LeBron James All The Time’

Wow, what a shock, a sports network covering the NBA wanted their analysts to talk about the best player in the game all the time. In the 80's they talked about Bird and Magic all the time, in the 90's they talked about Jordan all the time, after that it was Shaq and Kobe. Who do you think the NFL analysts always talk about? Brady, Mahomes, and Rodgers. Who do college football analysts always talk about? Alabama, Ohio St, and Clemson. See Raiders, that's how it works, every analyst covering any sport is always going to talk about the players and teams that the fans want them talking about, if LeBron wasn't as popular as he is the networks wouldn't cover him as much as they do, but when you're one of the two GOATS in your sport, yeah, you're going to get talked about a lot, hey maybe they should stop covering LeBron so much and start talking more about Luke Kennard, that'll boost their ratings