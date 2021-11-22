People are just stupid

Buddy of mine figured on the Broncos bye we should meet up at a sports bar in Denver. I get there about 30 minutes before action kicks off. Met some nice people, but man these people made it quite clear people are just dumbasses when it comes to sports betting. Sat amongst an otherwise pretty educated crowd. One is an engineer at Lockheed, another just started his first job out of law school at a major company while his girlfriend seems to like to bet too and she's got a good sales job. There were others, but those stood out because get these brilliant nuggets I got out of this crowd:

- First one of them showed up at 10:45am, 15 minutes before kickoff. He says "shit, I haven't capped the games yet, let me go look on this site I like"

- Second one says the magic words "guys I have 2 games picked but need a third 1st half bet for a parlay"

- Second one says a minute later "didn't the Bears fire their coach this week?"

- Girl says "why won't they let me make this parlay of Packers game under in the first half and under in the game?"

- Guy over at another table says in response to the girl "books know too much to let you make that bet"

- My friend (whose moderately decent, but no sharp) asks the first guy if he has any model of sports betting since he's an engineer. The response? "What would I put into a model???"

- Second guy sees me looking the odds on Tipico, obviously not one of the best known books around. He asks what book that is and I tell him they started a few months ago and he says"oh are they offshore?"

- I showed all three my folders on my phone with all my books and the girl says "wow that's way too complicated to keep track of" while her boyfriend says "aren't all the lines just the same anyways?" and then "don't all the lines come from Vegas?"

- I talked about how I got semi-lucky with the first guy because I bet Jags under 23 for first half laying some juice instead of 23.5 and getting -105 odds and his head looked like it would explode. Finally figured out the guy never has made a total bet before, let alone a totals bet on part of a game.

- The girl got excited about the Bears going up late in the game and said "well even if they blow it, I have last two minute insurance" and the boyfriend says "umm I think that was just last season for Broncos games"



There were plenty of other brilliant nuggets from a few others around us and I probably forgot 10 others I could add here, but man how do the books not take every cent from these people? I casually mentioned I am up since books opened up and the second guy said "well I'm kinda happy I haven't had to make another deposit since week 3 I think it was". When it comes to sports betting most of us that don't look for good info or post on boards like this seem like the dumbest people alive.