People who have tattoos are scum

Greetings Joeybagadonuts:



It is time for the Munchkin Man to confess once again.



The answer to your question is YES.



The Munchkin Man did used to smoke pot with his fellow hippies.



Like a lot of others of the Munchkin Man's particular generation, the Munchkin Man still had short hair the first time the Munchkin Man tried it.



Actually, the first thing the Munchkin Man ever smoked was hashish.



This was because there was no pot around on the Munchkin Man's college campus at the time.



It was after this first experience when the Munchkin Man began to grow his hair out to hippie length.



After graduating from college in 1972, the Munchkin Man joined a hippie commune for three months, located way up in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia.



It was a true hippie commune.



There was no running water and no electricity.



There was an outhouse with a big peace sign painted on it.



The only way to take a bath was to go outside and pump cold water out of a water pump and into a bucket and then wash yourself with the water in the bucket.



The Munchkin Man did use soap and shampoo.



The men in the commune, including the Munchkin Man, had to go outside and chop wood.



Then the women in the commune used the chopped wood to cook the communal meals.



When the Munchkin Man left the commune, the Munchkin Man returned to Norfolk, Virginia, and immediately began to campaign door to door for George McGovern.



The pot the Munchkin Man smoked gave the Munchkin Man all sorts of weird experiences, some of them bordering on the paranormal.



For example, the Munchkin Man developed the ability to see the human aura on almost everybody the Munchkin Man looked at.



The Munchkin Man doesn't see them any more.



The Munchkin Man also had a few out of body experiences.



One night, the Munchkin Man was smoking pot with this guy who suddenly told the Munchkin Man to start staring into his eyes.



The Munchkin Man started staring into his eyes.



His face began to look like it was melting.



Then his face began to turn into all sorts of different people.



The Munchkin Man saw the face of an old lady, a young lady, a child, and even a baby.



As this was going on, this guy was telling the Munchkin Man exactly which faces the Munchkin Man was looking at.



Finally, the Munchkin Man saw the face of an ape.



That's when the Munchkin Man freaked out, got up, and ran into the wall behind him.



Later on, this guy told the Munchkin Man that the Munchkin Man was looking at the faces of his previous incarnations.



This freaked out the Munchkin Man even more.



Did this prove that man was descended from the apes?



Later on, the Munchkin Man began to turn on other people to this eye staring experience, and freak them out, while smoking pot with them.



Most of them reported that they saw the Munchkin Man's face change into different people and finally into the face of an ape.



The Munchkin Man doesn't know what to make of this now.



The Munchkin Man is now a Christian and is not supposed to believe in reincarnation.



The Munchkin Man is glad he no longer smokes pot.



The Munchkin Man now believes that pot can induce states of mind and expose a person to certain forces and paranormal powers that are best left alone.







The Munchkin Man's Third Person Communicative Disorder (TPCD) remains a mystery to the Munchkin Man's psychiatrist and to every other therapist who has ever worked with the Munchkin Man.



All that is really known at this time is that this condition has been indigenous to the male members of the Munchkin family ancestry for many generations, with its onset usually beginning during various stages of adulthood.



Best Wishes,



Munchkin Man