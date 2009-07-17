People who have tattoos are scum

Monkey see Monkey do times we are in. Why do people violate their bodies like that? Was at the beach today, it is rediculous.
A better business is a tattoo shop. :+textinb3Someone explain the neck tattoos to me.
A great business is tattoo removal.
Not if the tattoo is classy.
I'm betting thats tattoo'd eye liner.Hahaha, that is a great picture...is he wearing eyeliner on top of the checkerboard on his face?
Greetings:
The Munchkin Man has never had any desire whatsoever for a tattoo.
The Munchkin Man wants to die in the same skin the Munchkin Man was born with and that God gave him.
The Munchkin Man is glad the Munchkin Man was not born in the tattoo generation.
If the Munchkin Man had been born in the tattoo generation, the Munchkin Man would have probably fallen victim to peer pressure and gotten a tattoo.
Maybe even more than one.
Back during the Munchkin Man's twenties, the hippie movement was in full swing.
During that time, the Munchkin Man thought it was the coolest thing in the world to become a hippie and grow your hair out long and down past your shoulders.
And so the Munchkin Man fell into the peer pressure of that generation and did exactly that.
But at least, long hair was harmless.
And it didn't hurt to grow your hair long.
All these tattoos and piercings the Munchkin Man sees everywhere don't exactly look harmless, and the Munchkin Man knows that getting them calls for the endurance of some pain.
Nevertheless, the Munchkin Man does not think people with tattoos are "scum."
The Munchkin Man has a confession to make.
The Munchkin Man used to be scared to death of people with tattoos.
Especially girls with tattoos.
The Munchkin Man has gotten over that fear.
The Munchkin Man has come to learn that they are human beings with feelings, just like people such as the Munchkin Man, who choose not to get a tattoo.
Nevertheless, the Munchkin Man is still glad he was born in the hippie generation instead of the tattoo generation.
Best Wishes,
Munchkin Man
I feel the same about white trash who don't know how to spell.
Joey here would like to know if Munchie smoked pot with the hippies, that may explain why you are so strange.
Also, have you made any progress with your Shrink in figuring out why you post in 3rd person?
I saw a kid today, maybe 7 years old, with a real tattoo. It looked like a tattoo of barbed wire around his arm. Seven years old seems a tad young.
one of the most dangerous things you can do is heavy tattoo coverage..all the tattoo inks are unregulated despite the claims on some inks..(most are formulated in china or using Chinese pigments most are heavy content of heavy metal ions which are poisons and cancer causing..esp chromium.)...Stay far away from tatoos..
and removal is long, expensive, scaring and not a great option anyway...
just find some other way to express your independence like a haircut, dye your hair, piercing, loud tee shirt..
Why do people without tattoos give a damn that WE have them , while people with tattoos don't care that you don't have them?
If you're under 40yrs old and you care that someone has a tattoo or piercings or dyed hair ect. you are a geek...not that you don't do it but that it bothers you.
Greetings Joeybagadonuts:
It is time for the Munchkin Man to confess once again.
The answer to your question is YES.
The Munchkin Man did used to smoke pot with his fellow hippies.
Like a lot of others of the Munchkin Man's particular generation, the Munchkin Man still had short hair the first time the Munchkin Man tried it.
Actually, the first thing the Munchkin Man ever smoked was hashish.
This was because there was no pot around on the Munchkin Man's college campus at the time.
It was after this first experience when the Munchkin Man began to grow his hair out to hippie length.
After graduating from college in 1972, the Munchkin Man joined a hippie commune for three months, located way up in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia.
It was a true hippie commune.
There was no running water and no electricity.
There was an outhouse with a big peace sign painted on it.
The only way to take a bath was to go outside and pump cold water out of a water pump and into a bucket and then wash yourself with the water in the bucket.
The Munchkin Man did use soap and shampoo.
The men in the commune, including the Munchkin Man, had to go outside and chop wood.
Then the women in the commune used the chopped wood to cook the communal meals.
When the Munchkin Man left the commune, the Munchkin Man returned to Norfolk, Virginia, and immediately began to campaign door to door for George McGovern.
The pot the Munchkin Man smoked gave the Munchkin Man all sorts of weird experiences, some of them bordering on the paranormal.
For example, the Munchkin Man developed the ability to see the human aura on almost everybody the Munchkin Man looked at.
The Munchkin Man doesn't see them any more.
The Munchkin Man also had a few out of body experiences.
One night, the Munchkin Man was smoking pot with this guy who suddenly told the Munchkin Man to start staring into his eyes.
The Munchkin Man started staring into his eyes.
His face began to look like it was melting.
Then his face began to turn into all sorts of different people.
The Munchkin Man saw the face of an old lady, a young lady, a child, and even a baby.
As this was going on, this guy was telling the Munchkin Man exactly which faces the Munchkin Man was looking at.
Finally, the Munchkin Man saw the face of an ape.
That's when the Munchkin Man freaked out, got up, and ran into the wall behind him.
Later on, this guy told the Munchkin Man that the Munchkin Man was looking at the faces of his previous incarnations.
This freaked out the Munchkin Man even more.
Did this prove that man was descended from the apes?
Later on, the Munchkin Man began to turn on other people to this eye staring experience, and freak them out, while smoking pot with them.
Most of them reported that they saw the Munchkin Man's face change into different people and finally into the face of an ape.
The Munchkin Man doesn't know what to make of this now.
The Munchkin Man is now a Christian and is not supposed to believe in reincarnation.
The Munchkin Man is glad he no longer smokes pot.
The Munchkin Man now believes that pot can induce states of mind and expose a person to certain forces and paranormal powers that are best left alone.
The Munchkin Man's Third Person Communicative Disorder (TPCD) remains a mystery to the Munchkin Man's psychiatrist and to every other therapist who has ever worked with the Munchkin Man.
All that is really known at this time is that this condition has been indigenous to the male members of the Munchkin family ancestry for many generations, with its onset usually beginning during various stages of adulthood.
Best Wishes,
Munchkin Man
I use it as a handicapping tool, in boxing and mma also. I will fade the tatoo.
Historically Tattoos were associated with the bad side of town, the undesirables, the criminal aspect of society. That is why many people feel that a person with a tattoo is somehow shady in their behavior.
Is there any basis in fact to this feeling? Well, yes there is. Many studies have shown that there is a common factor of sociopaths generally having tattoos. In a review of serial killers by on noted crime writer he stated that every one of the serial killers he had interviewed had multiple tattoos.
This is the reason why the general public holds a negative connotation about tattoos. They are commonly associated with the specific class of people noted above, for which everything about tattoos has a different meaning than to the rest of us.
Psychologists refer to tattoos as body modification. For the class of people noted above tattoos are an extension of their anti-social personalities. Studies have shown that this class of people who engage in drug use, promiscuity, and violence, typically make tattoos a part of that lifestyle.
This type of person is rebelling against the norm of society and using them as a means of displaying their self-importance and refusing to meet the standard of acceptable behavior. In other words, these people get tattoos as an aggressive means for defying what is conventional.
Taking this one step further, individuals in this class don't usually stop at the artwork stage, it usually continues with aggressive behavior. It is not unusual for these individuals to have been subjected to child abuse. Many chose to display tattoos representing their abusive parent.
Bitch... You owe me 10.00 dollars :cheers