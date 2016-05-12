PGA Tour: Players Championship

This is often referred to as the "5th major" and a very prestigeous tournament. The course at Sawgrass was built specifically to host this event and it is a true test and set up so no two consecutive holes ever play in the same direction. we have had a few shock winners and the big three, Spieth, Day and McIlroy have only posted one top 5 finish between them in 13 starts. Driving is less important here than on most courses and it is hard to put a finger on the key stat, although you could make a strong case for it being greens in regulation.Stenson was 3rd at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March and next time out , two weeks later was 2nd at the Shell Houston Open, he has since played the Masters and the Wells Fargo Championship, neither of which play to his strengths and which we can ignore. He missed the cut last week, but had done so 4 from 6 at Quail Hollow and he has never finished inside the top 50. It gave him more at "home" in Florida and to prepare for another local event ( see above), he lives about a two hour drive from Sawgrass. Stenson won this in 2009 , also has a 3rd and 6th , a top 10 and two top 20 finishes, all coming since the course was renovated a decade ago. He has called this a "special place" and a course at which he has always felt "comfortable".When he won here in 2009 he was coming of a 3rd place in Houston, his last big finish at Sawgrass in 2013 (5th) saw him miss the cut at the Wells Fargo and finish 2nd in Houston, so all the omens are very good. Back in his home state , on a course which he likes and which holds special memories for him , that 40th year breakthrough win seems as likely to come here as anywhere and we cannot let him go unbacked.