PHOENIX SUNS

Long time Suns fan here and I think +1350 is not enough. This is their learning year, how to handle the expectations for what's really a young team plus CP3. Monty has been a home run hire. Booker continues to produce even though the NBA screws him over almost nightly. The guys they drafted in recent years finally handled the modest roles they have been asked to do. It's all good from here, bit I also know they don't have another gear to hit which you know all the top teams do. I think this is a huge off-season to see if they can bring in one more asset, preferably a productive guy at the 3. That plus Ayton needs to get his ass kicked a bit and come back an angry man next season. He takes way too many fadeaways and far too few times does he just go LeBron style hard to the hole and dare refs to whistle him. He can be a very bad man dominating inside in a league where few have an answer to that. Once teams decide they have to stop him the offense will open up wide and they can legitimately take their title shot.