Phoenix (WNBA) -2.5 2nd half

Fever played well offensively and ok defensively for 17.5 minutes of the first half. Phoenix outscored them 11-2 in that last couple of minutes and we are very quickly reminded just how incompetent Indiana is on both sides of the ball. Zero ability to make stops from the most underwhelming roster in the WNBA (and for years at that..). The 43 they have put up in the half isn't a product of their own ability but more that Phoenix just wants to run with their new small ball lineup (after losing Tina Charles).



Bottom line, Indiana will struggle to match buckets with any team, let alone one that shoots the 3 ball so well.



at 5-15 on the year, can't believe that the Fever have won five games. They're that bad...again.