Phyllis George, 70

Crazy Pete

Crazy Pete

EOG Senior Member
#1
#1
Very very famous sports broadcaster from 70’s& 80’s.

ESPN:
Phyllis George, a former Miss America winner who became a pioneer in sports journalism and football broadcasting when in 1975 she was named a co-host for "The NFL Today," has died at the age of 70.

George died Thursday from complications from a blood disorder, her ex-husband, former Kentucky Gov. John Brown Jr., told the Louisville Courier-Journal on Saturday.
 
B

boston massacre

EOG Dedicated
#2
#2
Crazy Pete said:
Very very famous sports broadcaster from 70’s& 80’s.

ESPN:
Phyllis George, a former Miss America winner who became a pioneer in sports journalism and football broadcasting when in 1975 she was named a co-host for "The NFL Today," has died at the age of 70.

George died Thursday from complications from a blood disorder, her ex-husband, former Kentucky Gov. John Brown Jr., told the Louisville Courier-Journal on Saturday.
Click to expand...


Worked with Brent in the Studio on N.F.L. Today along with Erv Cross and Jimmy The Greek Snyder.

1589677591666.png
 
Last edited:
OLDSANDBAGGER

OLDSANDBAGGER

EOG Senior Member
#4
#4
Saw Brent interview her last year on VSIN and she looked great. She was promoting her new book as I recall. He hadn’t seen her in 30 years or so. Very modest, kind lady. Sorry to hear this.
 
Crazy Pete

Crazy Pete

EOG Senior Member
#6
#6
2 other sports names died today:
Michael McCaskey, former Chairman of the Chicago Bears, won ‘Executive of the Year’ in 1985 for the Super Bowl Shuffle Bears.

And Roger Bird, safety for the Raiders 1967-71. He was a star running back for Kentucky, but converted to safety & punt returner. I remember him quite well: he stood out because he was one of the very very few white defensive backs the Raiders ever had, from that time til present.

And a big non sports related death: Fred Willard.
I loved him on Fernwood Tonight, as Martin Mull sidekick. Younger people remember him on ‘This is Spinal Tap’, Modern Family & others.
 
OLDSANDBAGGER

OLDSANDBAGGER

EOG Senior Member
#8
#8
I do recall now Brent telling her a story she never knew about her hiring. There were 12 girls being interviewed and Phyllis was second. After her interview Brent told the front office execs let’s go, we are done here. They said there were 10 more to interview. Brent said no, I found the one I want to work with. It’s her or nobody.
 
V

Valuist

EOG Dedicated
#11
#11
Michael McCaskey dead? That would be significant. Of the McCaskey family, he wielded (not always well) the most power. If he's gone, would this speed up the process of the McCaskey family selling the team? I think everyone in Chicago hopes so.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top