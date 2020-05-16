Phyllis George, 70

Crazy Pete
Very very famous sports broadcaster from 70’s& 80’s.
ESPN:
Phyllis George, a former Miss America winner who became a pioneer in sports journalism and football broadcasting when in 1975 she was named a co-host for "The NFL Today," has died at the age of 70.
George died Thursday from complications from a blood disorder, her ex-husband, former Kentucky Gov. John Brown Jr., told the Louisville Courier-Journal on Saturday.
