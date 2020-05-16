Phyllis George, 70

2 other sports names died today:

Michael McCaskey, former Chairman of the Chicago Bears, won ‘Executive of the Year’ in 1985 for the Super Bowl Shuffle Bears.



And Roger Bird, safety for the Raiders 1967-71. He was a star running back for Kentucky, but converted to safety & punt returner. I remember him quite well: he stood out because he was one of the very very few white defensive backs the Raiders ever had, from that time til present.



And a big non sports related death: Fred Willard.

I loved him on Fernwood Tonight, as Martin Mull sidekick. Younger people remember him on ‘This is Spinal Tap’, Modern Family & others.