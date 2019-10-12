Pinatubo, the most exciting two-year-old horse since Frankel and Arazi, races at 9:20 a.m. Central time at Newmarket

trytrytry

trytrytry

All I do is trytrytry
#4
#4
pinatubo by 2. win

2nd place horse Arizona also raced big pushed winner all the way to the line. some drifting in late but in Europe they dont do those useless DQs like America.
 
trytrytry

trytrytry

All I do is trytrytry
#5
#5
biggest sports event in the world tomorrow at NEWMARKET racecourse UK

OK the next BIG horse in the world (perhaps) runs as a three year old in the first leg of the England CLASSIC at NEWMARKET Saturday AM our time.

Pinatubo in the

Pinatubo Gets His Chance to Join Frankel's Class
Unbeaten Pinatubo is the odds-on favorite in the QIPCO Two Thousand Guineas (G1).

https://www.bloodhorse.com/horse-ra...natubo-gets-his-chance-to-join-frankels-class
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top