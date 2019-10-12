Pinatubo, the most exciting two-year-old horse since Frankel and Arazi, races at 9:20 a.m. Central time at Newmarket

#5 Pinatubo (Ire)
Jockey: W Buick Trainer: Charlie Appleby Weight: 127.0
get used to this name.
runs race 4 NEWMARKET UK
the Grade 1 prestigious Darley Dewhurst Stakes on the turf 7F
this Pinatubo has been beyond scintillating in 5 starts to far. turn of foot acceleration is incredible
lets see today.
https://www.skysports.com/racing/news/12426/11832903/pinatubo-the-star-attraction-at-newmarket
