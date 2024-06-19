Pistons fire coach Monty Williams after just one season

mrbowling300
EOG Dedicated
Prior to being hired by the Pistons, Williams was NBA coach of the year with the Phoenix Suns, and he became the best coaching candidate on the market after he was fired by the Suns. Williams initially signed a six-year deal worth about $78 million with the Pistons and team owner Tom Gores. The firing leaves five years and more than $65 million remaining on the deal, just a year after Williams succeeded Dwane Casey.
More at: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/s...y-williams-after-just-one-season/74148332007/
