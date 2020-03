Play Poker Online for Free

If you want to play poker with your friends online for free…Safeclub is testing their new Texas Hold’ Em gaming app!You can sign up to be an app tester here: https://safeclub.com/beta-testers/ I know they have limited spots during testing. So, don't wait!Here’s a few bennies…Play online for free...Invite your friends to play…Help them make the app better..Go to the website and register for free: https://safeclub.com/beta-testers/