TYVM Morgan William!!!
smartz said:
All plays will be at 5dimes

3*Rockies -135
2*Bosox -1 -190
1*Under LAD/LAA 9 -115
A 2-star play on a team laying a run AND almost $2? I sooooooo wanna be your bookie. I don't care if you win or lose the play. It is a DUMB play and if you make plays like this all of the time down the line you won't have any money left to play. NEVER confuse a winning bet with a good one. That is a terrible play - even if it wins
 
TYVM Morgan William!!!
John Kelly said:
Current record in EOG's Best Bet thread:

smartz 6-7 -1.37 UNITS
This means his plays are averaging: -140

You simply CANNOT WIN long-term this way. This means he has to hit almost 60% (or 3 out of every 5 games) to make money. Not even the best can do this.

Smartz - it is your money and you can do with it what you want but requiring a 60% percentage to make money is the fastest way to finding yourself another career.
 
winkyduck said:
A 2-star play on a team laying a run AND almost $2? I sooooooo wanna be your bookie. I don't care if you win or lose the play. It is a DUMB play and if you make plays like this all of the time down the line you won't have any money left to play. NEVER confuse a winning bet with a good one. That is a terrible play - even if it wins
Thats fine. I'm not touting myself as a pro, just a casual bettor. Haven't bet in years because I was broke and in grad school. Finally making some coin to bet on some games and posting for whatever reason helps me not make degenerate adds throughout the day. Go run a lap and blow off some steam, bud.

Also I'm no pro by any means but the idea that you can only win by betting dogs is absurd to me. Inevitably you bet a game because you think there is perceived value (by you the bettor) vs the line (dictated by vegas/public). If you think the probability of a win differs "enough" from the odds given, it warrants a play regardless if there is a plus or minus sign next to the bet. And in this case I like the Sox.
 
winkyduck said:
This means his plays are averaging: -140

You simply CANNOT WIN long-term this way. This means he has to hit almost 60% (or 3 out of every 5 games) to make money. Not even the best can do this.

Smartz - it is your money and you can do with it what you want but requiring a 60% percentage to make money is the fastest way to finding yourself another career.
Career? The fuck...Are you confusing me with someone else? My max bet is $100
 
smartz said:
All plays will be at 5dimes

3*Rockies -135
2*Bosox -1 -190
1*Under LAD/LAA 9 -115
BULLSHIT! TYVM for posting your plays but there is a 0% chance in HELL you are playing "real money" on these plays! NONE! If so I give you until July 4 before your account runs out of money.

Look - it is YOUR money and when all is said and done YOU have to feel comfy doing what you are doing. But look at it this way. The very best you can hope for is: 2-1 +0.20 units. OUCH! Money (mis)management like this will see you run out of funds ASAP. YOU CANNOT be a long-term winner laying heavy wood all of the time. Period. We can argue it but you would be wrong so I won't even bother trying. Sorta like trying to have an Intelligent Conversation with MAGAts of our Mentally Unstable Orange Skin Psychotic Failed Businessman POTUS - it is just not possible to do so.

You might hit 67% today and might barely make any money. I went 1-1 today and made almost +0.50 units. You said you stopped gambling and are now getting back into it. QUIT NOW! Keep playing and it won't be long until you run out of money. FACT! I NEVER lay over -130 in a game. EVER! If a team is -131 I pass on the game. I NEVER play a team on the Run/Puck Line unless I get at least +100 or better. My thought is: If you are asking my team to win by 2+ I need to get "Plus Money" for that

I wish you the best. You will need it laying as much wood as you are
 
winkyduck said:
BULLSHIT! TYVM for posting your plays but there is a 0% chance in HELL you are playing "real money" on these plays! NONE! If so I give you until July 4 before your account runs out of money.

Look - it is YOUR money and when all is said and done YOU have to feel comfy doing what you are doing. But look at it this way. The very best you can hope for is: 2-1 +0.20 units. OUCH! Money (mis)management like this will see you run out of funds ASAP. YOU CANNOT be a long-term winner laying heavy wood all of the time. Period. We can argue it but you would be wrong so I won't even bother trying. Sorta like trying to have an Intelligent Conversation with MAGAts of our Mentally Unstable Orange Skin Psychotic Failed Businessman POTUS - it is just not possible to do so.

You might hit 67% today and might barely make any money. I went 1-1 today and made almost +0.50 units. You said you stopped gambling and are now getting back into it. QUIT NOW! Keep playing and it won't be long until you run out of money. FACT! I NEVER lay over -130 in a game. EVER! If a team is -131 I pass on the game. I NEVER play a team on the Run/Puck Line unless I get at least +100 or better. My thought is: If you are asking my team to win by 2+ I need to get "Plus Money" for that

I wish you the best. You will need it laying as much wood as you are
simmer down bro
 
Disclaimer:
*I'm an amateur
*Tailing me would be the “fastest way to finding yourself another career” (which might be of benefit if you hate your job or are out of work)
*If you are looking for the sharpest of sharp, seek winkyduck

[2-1] +0.2
3*CHC -124
2*ATL -141
2*ARZ +121
1*TOR -109
1*CLE -114
 
winkyduck said:
A 2-star play on a team laying a run AND almost $2? I sooooooo wanna be your bookie. I don't care if you win or lose the play. It is a DUMB play and if you make plays like this all of the time down the line you won't have any money left to play. NEVER confuse a winning bet with a good one. That is a terrible play - even if it wins
winkyduck said:
This means his plays are averaging: -140

You simply CANNOT WIN long-term this way. This means he has to hit almost 60% (or 3 out of every 5 games) to make money. Not even the best can do this.

Smartz - it is your money and you can do with it what you want but requiring a 60% percentage to make money is the fastest way to finding yourself another career.
winkyduck said:
BULLSHIT! TYVM for posting your plays but there is a 0% chance in HELL you are playing "real money" on these plays! NONE! If so I give you until July 4 before your account runs out of money.

Look - it is YOUR money and when all is said and done YOU have to feel comfy doing what you are doing. But look at it this way. The very best you can hope for is: 2-1 +0.20 units. OUCH! Money (mis)management like this will see you run out of funds ASAP. YOU CANNOT be a long-term winner laying heavy wood all of the time. Period. We can argue it but you would be wrong so I won't even bother trying. Sorta like trying to have an Intelligent Conversation with MAGAts of our Mentally Unstable Orange Skin Psychotic Failed Businessman POTUS - it is just not possible to do so.

You might hit 67% today and might barely make any money. I went 1-1 today and made almost +0.50 units. You said you stopped gambling and are now getting back into it. QUIT NOW! Keep playing and it won't be long until you run out of money. FACT! I NEVER lay over -130 in a game. EVER! If a team is -131 I pass on the game. I NEVER play a team on the Run/Puck Line unless I get at least +100 or better. My thought is: If you are asking my team to win by 2+ I need to get "Plus Money" for that

I wish you the best. You will need it laying as much wood as you are
All this is really uncalled for. You have absolutely no idea if this guy is betting these or not, and frankly it's none of your business. This thread doesn't affect your life one bit, Wink. All you have to do is not click on it.

BOL to you, smartz.
 
smartz said:
Disclaimer:
*I'm an amateur
*Tailing me would be the “fastest way to finding yourself another career” (which might be of benefit if you hate your job or are out of work)
*If you are looking for the sharpest of sharp, seek winkyduck

[2-1] +0.2
3*CHC -124
2*ATL -141
2*ARZ +121
1*TOR -109
1*CLE -114
I would wager on you over Winky in a H2H monthly matchup
 
smartz said:
[6-8] -4.43

3*BoSox -217
2*CWS +166
2*PIT +139
1*KC +120
1*Under STL/NYM 7 +109
3 Stars (meaning Units) on a $2+ fave? Really? Look - it's your money and you can wager it how you want. But I can guarantee you not one person who does this for a living (I know you don't so save that reply) would even give one nanosecond of thought to laying 6.51 units to win 3. NOT ONE! I am rarely at a loss for words but a 3-unit play on a fave of over $2 is so stupid it just defies any logic you might have behind it. When your reply tells me to fuck off just know 99.999999999% of all people out there agree with me. I also stand by what I said..............I sooooooooooooooo wanna be your bookie so I could retire in a month if you actually put real money on these plays - something we all know is far from the case
 
winkyduck said:
3 Stars (meaning Units) on a $2+ fave? Really? Look - it's your money and you can wager it how you want. But I can guarantee you not one person who does this for a living (I know you don't so save that reply) would even give one nanosecond of thought to laying 6.51 units to win 3. NOT ONE! I am rarely at a loss for words but a 3-unit play on a fave of over $2 is so stupid it just defies any logic you might have behind it. When your reply tells me to fuck off just know 99.999999999% of all people out there agree with me. I also stand by what I said..............I sooooooooooooooo wanna be your bookie so I could retire in a month if you actually put real money on these plays - something we all know is far from the case
hook line and sinker baby
 
[22-20] +4.57
Pending: 1*Padres -125

Scares me how many games I like tomorrow.

3*NYM -112
3*TB ??? (imagine I'll get a better price tomorrow +130 currently)
2*ARZ -135
1.5*CWS +205
.5*CWS -1.5 ???
1*WAS -110
1*LAA -116
1*CLE -118
1*DET +138
1*Under STL/MIA 8 +103
 
