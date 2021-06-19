"plenty of pros who make a living trading games where they have no opinion whatsoever"

"How can you use this knowledge to improve your results? My first suggestion is to make your bets as early in this process as possible. The competition for gamblers to pick off good lines is like a run on the grocery store, and you don’t want to delay shopping until Sunday morning when only Necco Wafers remain on the shelves.If you have good reason to believe that a line is “off”, bet it as soon as you can because the number is likely to move closer to where you think it should be. Try to be prepared as early as possible with your own estimate of the odds for every game you might want to bet, ideally even before the opening lines are released.When you bet right after the opening number is posted, you essentially gamble that you’re smarter than the handful of sportsbook employees who set the line. When you bet 10 minutes before the game starts, you hope in vain that you know something all the world’s sharp bettors don’t — after all, why aren’t they betting it and thus moving the line? One of these lives has a future, and one of them does not.Next, if you are serious about being a long-term winner, start tracking the closing line value offered by all your wagers. In the short- and medium-term, this metric is the single best indicator of whether you can expect your future bets to return a profit. If you play a few different angles and track them separately, this may also be a way to distinguish the good ones from the bad.Finally, I strongly recommend in-game wagering for serious gamblers. If NFL odds just before kickoff represent the peak of market efficiency, the polar opposite occurs when prices must be set quickly and certain factors may be over or undervalued. With only a couple of minutes to take bets during a commercial break, a bookmaker does not have time to carefully weigh all situational factors before setting the in-game price, nor does the market have much time to become efficient. This is where savvy bettors can find their biggest edge.This can be especially true immediately after a major event such as a key injury or a big play that changes the game dynamics. In this case, mathematical models often struggle to keep up with a bettor’s human intuition. When Patrick Mahomes exited the Chiefs’ playoff game against the Browns this January, that uncertainty led to massive differences in the in-game odds. Some sportsbooks, likely assuming Mahomes was out for the game, made the Chiefs -450 favorites on the money line; others dealt the Browns at +600, perhaps thinking he might return to action on Kansas City’s next possession. A pure arbitrage player could have locked in a 4 percent profit by betting both sides, and an even better expected ROI was available to bettors who had a strong reason to lean toward one side.The timeout situation in football is another factor that doesn’t get enough weight in the in-game model used by many sportsbooks, especially late in the fourth quarter. Many of my most profitable bets have come in the final few minutes of a football game — even if a team is down by multiple scores, an alternate point spread is often available. In basketball, the book may not take into account how many fouls each team has committed or whether a team comes out playing more aggressively than expected. Especially when multiple games are running concurrently, it may be hard for the lines manager to account for everything, and a pure math model can be exploitable.As with everything in sports betting, it takes hard work to identify advantageous opportunities, but they are much more plentiful in-game than right before tip-off.Best of luck!"