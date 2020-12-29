Poker pro DQ because of Covid

Woodrow Wilson
EOG Dedicated
A poker pro on the verge of playing for game’s must coveted prize instead endured heartbreak after testing positive for COVID-19.
Upeshka De Silva qualified for the final table of the American leg of the World Series of Poker Main Event as one of the final nine players out of a field of 705 competing in the $10,000 buy-in event.
But the no-limit Texas Hold 'em final table started Monday without him.
De Silva confirms that he’s out
https://www.yahoo.com/sports/poker-...-testing-positive-for-covid-19-032410422.html
