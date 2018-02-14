Politico: Trump Approval 47%, Republicans lead by 1 on Generic Ballot

Cristiano

Cristiano

2
#1
#1
https://www.politico.com/story/2018/02/14/trump-polling-democrats-republicans-407315

Republicans have erased the Democratic advantage on the generic congressional ballot in a new POLITICO/Morning Consult poll that, for the first time since April, also shows President Donald Trump’s approval rating equaling the percentage of voters who disapprove of his job performance. Fully 39 percent of registered voters say they would support the GOP candidate for Congress in their district, while 38 percent would back the Democratic candidate. Nearly a quarter of voters, 23 percent, are undecided.
Click to expand...
The new year has also produced a Trump polling bump. In the new poll, 47 percent of voters approve of the job Trump is doing as president, while the same percentage disapprove.
Click to expand...
BigRunner? Bushay? What happened to the blue wave? Did Russia influence this poll? :LMAO:LMAO:LMAO
 
Bigrunner

Bigrunner

EOG Master
#3
#3
Re: Politico: Trump Approval 47%, Republicans lead by 1 on Generic Ballot

This poll includes Russian Bots which used to be considered UnAmerican. If Trumps gets his way Russian Bots will be allowed to vote in future elections. Fuken traitors!:lightbulb:
 
B

billysink

EOG Dedicated
#4
#4
Re: Politico: Trump Approval 47%, Republicans lead by 1 on Generic Ballot

The only importance of this poll and most others is to underscore and note the very large numbers of undecided voters.
 
mr merlin

mr merlin

EOG Master
#5
#5
Re: Politico: Trump Approval 47%, Republicans lead by 1 on Generic Ballot

billysink said:
The only importance of this poll and most others is to underscore and note the very large numbers of undecided voters.
Click to expand...
I see, if it's bad news for Trump, it's a very, very important sign, if it's good news...dont mean shit. :LMAO
 
B

billysink

EOG Dedicated
#6
#6
Re: Politico: Trump Approval 47%, Republicans lead by 1 on Generic Ballot

mr merlin said:
I see, if it's bad news for Trump, it's a very, very important sign, if it's good news...dont mean shit. :LMAO
Click to expand...

As stated the most relevant number was the number of undecided voters. The rest of the poll was distributed in partisanship.


You're not keeping up very well. You seem uninformed.
 
M

michael777

EOG Dedicated
#7
#7
Re: Politico: Trump Approval 47%, Republicans lead by 1 on Generic Ballot

billysink said:
As stated the most relevant number was the number of undecided voters. The rest of the poll was distributed in partisanship.


You're not keeping up very well. You seem uninformed.
Click to expand...
at least you are consistent Billy,wrong,but consistent
 
JavyBaez9

JavyBaez9

EOG Master
#8
#8
Re: Politico: Trump Approval 47%, Republicans lead by 1 on Generic Ballot

mr merlin said:
I see, if it's bad news for Trump, it's a very, very important sign, if it's good news...dont mean shit. :LMAO
Click to expand...
I can't imagine why anyone gives Billy the time of day. Dude is an idiot that doesn't have the intelligence to play devil's advocate but tries his little heart out.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top