POLL: Should BigRunner be Banned?

BigRunner has posted his clinically insane ramblings here for a long time. However, this scamming, airbetting stiff has now veered into hate speech. JK has indicated he will follow the results of this poll, so get your votes in folks.
Reasons to ban Runner
1. Airbets
2. Stiffed his bookie
3. Rampant hate speech
4. For his own good
5. Mentally deranged ramblings
Reasons to keep Runner
1. Bushay needs someone to keep him in the 2nd dumbest poster slot
