POLL: Should BigRunner be Banned?

Ronaldo

EOG Dedicated
BigRunner has posted his clinically insane ramblings here for a long time. However, this scamming, airbetting stiff has now veered into hate speech. JK has indicated he will follow the results of this poll, so get your votes in folks.

Reasons to ban Runner

1. Airbets
2. Stiffed his bookie
3. Rampant hate speech
4. For his own good
5. Mentally deranged ramblings

Reasons to keep Runner

1. Bushay needs someone to keep him in the 2nd dumbest poster slot
 
John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Re: POLL: Should BigRunner be Banned?

Ronaldo, this is a clear attack on a fellow EOG contributor.

Please focus on the topics of sports and specifically sports betting.
 
kane

EOG master
Re: POLL: Should BigRunner be Banned?

A guy coming off a three month ban wants to ban a solid contributor to this forum, weird stuff
 
JavyBaez9

EOG Master
Re: POLL: Should BigRunner be Banned?

Bigrunner is a solid contributor? Ronaldo and I rarely agree, but he's clearly not a positive contributor.
 
kane

EOG master
Re: POLL: Should BigRunner be Banned?

JavyBaez9 said:
Bigrunner is a solid contributor? Ronaldo and I rarely agree, but he's clearly not a positive contributor.
Coming from a guy who's been banned more times than I can count. How many bannings have you received Javy, 10, 11, more?
 
Bigrunner

EOG Master
Re: POLL: Should BigRunner be Banned?

Ronaldo said:
BigRunner has posted his clinically insane ramblings here for a long time. However, this scamming, airbetting stiff has now veered into hate speech. JK has indicated he will follow the results of this poll, so get your votes in folks.

Reasons to ban Runner

1. Airbets
2. Stiffed his bookie
3. Rampant hate speech
4. For his own good
5. Mentally deranged ramblings

Reasons to keep Runner

1. Bushay needs someone to keep him in the 2nd dumbest poster slot
JavyBaez9 said:
Bigrunner is a solid contributor? Ronaldo and I rarely agree, but he's clearly not a positive contributor.
These 2 posters lack credibility and have zero class. Ronaldo the Hitler fan way worse than Javy. Carry on!
 
Ronaldo

EOG Dedicated
Re: POLL: Should BigRunner be Banned?

Four (4) voters want Runner launched. Three (3) - Runner, Bushay, and Kane - want his paranoid delusions allowed.

Will the Russians hack this election?
 
Bigrunner

EOG Master
Re: POLL: Should BigRunner be Banned?

Ronaldo said:
BigRunner has posted his clinically insane ramblings here for a long time. However, this scamming, airbetting stiff has now veered into hate speech. JK has indicated he will follow the results of this poll, so get your votes in folks.

Reasons to ban Runner

1. Airbets
2. Stiffed his bookie
3. Rampant hate speech
4. For his own good
5. Mentally deranged ramblings

Reasons to keep Runner

1. Bushay needs someone to keep him in the 2nd dumbest poster slot
Ronaldo said:
Four (4) voters want Runner launched. Three (3) - Runner, Bushay, and Kane - want his paranoid delusions allowed.

Will the Russians hack this election?
Proving once again your ignorance and lies.

You have three documented lies in this thread alone.

Let's break a record. Trump loves records.

Are you and Cristiano the same far right LePen loving poster?

Ronaldo going for another record at EOG!
 
Bigrunner

EOG Master
Re: POLL: Should BigRunner be Banned?

Ronaldo said:
Five(5) - Three(3) in favor of launching. The numbers dont lie, Runner!
This is your 4th solid documented lie. You've made 3 posts in this thread and lied 4 times. Not a record but getting close. But you are batting over 1000. Not bad!

Answer my question. Are you and Cristiano the same poster? You've answered no to this question multiple times in the past but let's get it documented in this record breaking thread.

EOG doesn't have many record breaking threads? Do it for Trump he loves records.
 
Ronaldo

EOG Dedicated
Re: POLL: Should BigRunner be Banned?

Starting to look bad for BigRunner. Seven (7) votes in favor of banning him. Just Three (3) voters want him allowed to continue posting at EOG.
 
Bushay

NHL Expert
Re: POLL: Should BigRunner be Banned?

Ronaldo said:
Starting to look bad for BigRunner. Seven (7) votes in favor of banning him. Just Three (3) voters want him allowed to continue posting at EOG.
Wouldn't have anything to do with the only people who vote in one of these dumb things is the dopes who think they have a voice overall and somehow make a difference.

:houra:houra:houra
 
Ronaldo

EOG Dedicated
Re: POLL: Should BigRunner be Banned?

Bushay said:
Wouldn't have anything to do with the only people who vote in one of these dumb things is the dopes who think they have a voice overall and somehow make a difference.
Aren't you Dave "The Meatman" Scandaliato's bitch?
 
Bigrunner

EOG Master
Re: POLL: Should BigRunner be Banned?

Ronaldo said:
Starting to look bad for BigRunner. Seven (7) votes in favor of banning him. Just Three (3) voters want him allowed to continue posting at EOG.
4 posts 5 lies. Come on Ronny. You can break a record. The last documented record at EOG was the winning Pick 6 I posted on July 30, 2016. Around $38,000. Not that great but a record.

Answer this question and you can become a record holder also.

Are you and Cristiano the same poster? If you don't answer I'm giving up. Trump will be very disappointed with you. He wants that liar's record for you. You and him in the liars club. LOL
 
Ronaldo

EOG Dedicated
Re: POLL: Should BigRunner be Banned?

richsox24 said:
You voted "yes" in the poll you clueless idiot.

How exactly is that not expressing your preference on the issue?
:LMAO

I laid out the facts as they exist. It's up for the rest of the community to vote as they see fit.

Currently that vote is not going well for BigRunner. It's seven (7) to three (3) (!)
 
kane

EOG master
Re: POLL: Should BigRunner be Banned?

Ronaldo said:
Are you disputing that the current count is seven (7) to three (3)?
7 to 3, but one of the three in favor of Runner staying was cast by John Kelly, so Runner isn't going anywhere, nor should he be, time to move on Ronny
 
D

Drnkyourmlkshk

EOG Dedicated
#34
#34
Re: POLL: Should BigRunner be Banned?

No one is getting banned over political shit you guys insist on posting about. Bigrunner is a liberal and ultra sensitive like the president he adores rd alert is a conservative. Yawn. They need each other terribly.
Rdalert feels the conservatives are being wrongly treated. Conservatives online are different than when in public. They go racial, use slurs towards everyone and anyone and make up shit all day because they can be anonymous and as hateful as they want. In real life in cities they are polite and live in fear of being outed.
Rd alert its a gambling forum. Go to twitter like your hero and collect likes and retweets. Actually just go anywhere else now that you moved your sports opinions (not that anyone noticed you having one) apparently away from our satan breathing common sense forum where racists and anti semites who have a gambling Iq of 50 combined were banned from.
Goodluck with the circle jerk of the anti addiction, heavy breathing crowds.
 
Seanie Mac

Seanie Mac

Re: POLL: Should BigRunner be Banned?

60% of people at EOG would be banned at any other forum. EOG allows free speech and this is what you get, a double edged sword. People that get banned come back with a new name in 24 hours anyway so what's the point. The most successful forums "censor" their posters. They keep it about sports with maybe a few shots at someone, but nothing like I've seen here lol.

This is what the people wanted, so deal with it.
 
R

EOG Dedicated
Re: POLL: Should BigRunner be Banned?

Drnkyourmlkshk said:
No one is getting banned over political shit you guys insist on posting about. Bigrunner is a liberal and ultra sensitive like the president he adores rd alert is a conservative. Yawn. They need each other terribly.
Rdalert feels the conservatives are being wrongly treated. Conservatives online are different than when in public. They go racial, use slurs towards everyone and anyone and make up shit all day because they can be anonymous and as hateful as they want. In real life in cities they are polite and live in fear of being outed.
Rd alert its a gambling forum. Go to twitter like your hero and collect likes and retweets. Actually just go anywhere else now that you moved your sports opinions (not that anyone noticed you having one) apparently away from our satan breathing common sense forum where racists and anti semites who have a gambling Iq of 50 combined were banned from.
Goodluck with the circle jerk of the anti addiction, heavy breathing crowds.
This isn't my thread. Why bring me into it?
 
JavyBaez9

EOG Master
Re: POLL: Should BigRunner be Banned?

Bigrunner is the online form of Antifa, quite clearly. Doubt he's got the balls to go spray people with pepper spray, but he's clearly mentally ill enough to think Trump supporters deserve it for protesting peacefully.
 
