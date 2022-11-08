Powerball Delayed

Its the mail in tickets!
saw a prop was it a red state or Blue state that caused the delay. made me laugh
$2.3 billion jackpot for 11/9.
Bought in California. I think Railbird has the winning ticket. how awesome would that be.Nope...now they say one winner naturally lol
Bought in California. I think Railbird has the winning ticket. how awesome would that be.
Does anyone consider this drawing as an overlay?
Odds to win, 1 in something like 294 Million. $2 bet, expected payout $588 million. Actual payout $988 Million. $400 Million overlay? One of the few times playing the lottery is actually to the advantage, agree or disagree?
California allows a trust to claim the prize as long as it's linked to the claimant. You want to maintain some
anonymity for this kind of money because you'll get bombarded by charities and people who have great investments for you.
They still can locate you, however, you'll should be in Belize drinking banana daiquiris by then.
you better make sure the people of Belize (and many other countries) don't know you hit a billion dollar lottery. Can you say kidnapping for ransom. when that happens you will wish you were in the States getting hounded by friends and relatives for money.California allows a trust to claim the prize as long as it's linked to the claimant. You want to maintain some
anonymity for this kind of money because you'll get bombarded by charities and people who have great investments for you.
They still can locate you, however, you'll should be in Belize drinking banana daiquiris by then.
you better make sure the people of Belize (and many other countries) don't know you hit a billion dollar lottery. Can you say kidnapping for ransom. when that happens you will wish you were in the States getting hounded by friends and relatives for money.
Not even Rail could blow that $