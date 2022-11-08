Powerball Delayed

Tonight’s Powerball® drawing has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols. Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur.
 
When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors. Winning numbers will be posted as soon as they are available. Thank you for your patience.
 
Does anyone consider this drawing as an overlay?

Odds to win, 1 in something like 294 Million. $2 bet, expected payout $588 million. Actual payout $988 Million. $400 Million overlay? One of the few times playing the lottery is actually to the advantage, agree or disagree?
 
First, you have to include the chance that 2 or more winners hit. The probability distribution is clustered around popular numbers.

Second, as you are aware, you have to calculate the after-tax return which just about eliminates any advantage.

Third, the utility theory of money would say this is a better bet for poorer people who would net a much larger advantage for a small bet than a multi-millionaire.
 
California allows a trust to claim the prize as long as it's linked to the claimant. You want to maintain some
anonymity for this kind of money because you'll get bombarded by charities and people who have great investments for you.

They still can locate you, however, you'll should be in Belize drinking banana daiquiris by then.
 
Michigan had a "Billion" winner last year. In Michigan you have to disclose who you are. There is a loop hole, as MI allows you to form a lottery club after the fact. Whoever the winner was, formed a club w/ their attorney being granted membership into their lottery club. I imagine, his ownership was non-monetary, but it allowed him to represent the club when stepping Infront of the camera's at the lottery office, thus the real winners of the big prize were not required to be disclosed.
 
you better make sure the people of Belize (and many other countries) don't know you hit a billion dollar lottery. Can you say kidnapping for ransom. when that happens you will wish you were in the States getting hounded by friends and relatives for money.
 
You Want To Land In Belize, Unshaven, With Holes In Pants.

Then Start Begging At The Traffic Lights.

For The First Day.
 
