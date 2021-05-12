Predict where the A's end up.

Rather than clutter the daily discussion thread, post your predictions here.



My top 10:



1.) Nashville. Far and away the most logical choice IMO. This was a city with zero pro sports teams 30 years ago and both the Titans and the Preds have proven successful. 29th largest TV market, but they would bring at a minimum the Memphis (#51) and Knoxville (#62) markets with them.



The stumbling block as I see it is that the Braves and Cardinals (and to a lesser extent the Reds) would have something to say about it as a team there would cut into huge swaths of both fan bases and TV markets.



2.) Charlotte. I would say that overall the pro teams there maybe aren't quite the draw they are in Nashville, but other than being squarely in current Braves territory it checks all the boxes. #22 TV market and would bring Raleigh-Durham, (#24) Greenville-Spartanburg, (#35; includes Asheville, NC) and Greensboro/Winston Salem (#47) along for the ride as well as maybe Columbia, SC (#76) and Charleston (#89) too. That's a LOT of homes reached. Definitely makes the most sense from a TV contract perspectiv, but as with Nashville, the Braves will have something to say.



3.) Salt Lake City. This keeps the franchise in the West and avoids a potential realignment headache for the league. It also gives the Rockies a natural geographic rival. More baseball at altitude but not quite as high as Denver (about 4,400 feet I think) Also MUCH better weather than Denver. (and Denver isn't bad to begin with.) #30 TV market and the entire state of Utah, as well as Boise, (#101) the rest of S/SE Idaho, NE Nevada, SW Wyoming and Centall and Western Montana come along too.



4.) Portland. Keeps them in the West, and it's the largest TV market in the west without a team, but for some reason I just don't think there's a lot of interest in a team there. Besides, would they be able to go more than a month at the new stadium site without it getting burned down by rioters? (I'm only half-kidding.) Contrary to what most think, the weather there for baseball season is actually very good. (It's the winters that are awful.) I just think the city and its residents have other things on their minds right now.



5.) Monterrey, MX. Don't laugh... I think this is a real possibility. It gets MLB into a Latin American market of over 5.3 million people, yet it's just as easy to get to by air as most of the Texas cities. As with most big Latin American/Caribbean cities, the sport is immensely popular there. Fantastic weather year round and despite the fact that it's surrounded by mountains,the city itself is only 1,770 feet above sea level, or just 700 feet higher than Atlanta. It would immediately become 'Central America's team," and TV viewership would be through the roof. It's far preferable to Mexico City in terms of geography and elevation (baseball at 7.400 feet would be an even bigger shit show than in Denver.) and the metro area is more than large enough to support 81 home games a year.



Dark horses:



1.) Indianapolis. #25 TV market, but too many other teams close by so likely wouldn't bring any other big markets with it.

2.) San Antonio. Same situation as Indy; market already saturated

3.) Orlando. Largest TV market (#17) without a team but baseball in Florida has pretty much shown to be a failure in terms of fan support

4.) Albuquerque. Fantastic weather and would make a great natural rival for the Rockies and D-Backs, just not big enough a market to support 81 home games.

5.) Buffalo. The big draws here are a tremendous natural rival in Toronto and a stadium that because of the modifications they had to make last year is the closest to being big-league ready. The Jays would vehemently oppose this though, as would the Mets and Yankees. Shitty weather too.



In my heart of hearts I think MLB wants to keep them out west so SLC and Monterrey are my favorites, followed by Charlotte, Nashville and Portland in that order.