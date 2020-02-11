Pregame.com shake up. Brad Powers is OUT!

AJ Hoffman posted this at pregame today.



Wonder if RJ talks about this today on the show.



Hey Pregame.



Unfortunately, I have some bad news regarding the future of the college basketball Dream Preview podcast.



Brad Powers resigned from Pregame today, and unfortunately the future of the podcast is in doubt without him. I know Sleepy and Dave Essler have been doing a podcast on college hoops, and I sent him some of my notes from what would have been today's Dream Pod, but I am not sure what RJ has in mind going forward for a college hoops podcast, if there is going to be one at all.



I know this was a tough decision for Brad, so hopefully you guys can be respectful of his decision (both in here and on social media).



Brad is an excellent handicapper who has had a bad season, and putting your picks out publicly can really take a toll when things aren't breaking your way (I know from experience over the last month or so). He has also become a very viable broadcaster. I enjoyed doing the podcasts with him very much, as well as having him as a guest on my radio show.



I wish Brad the best going forward, and I will let you all know when I get some info about the future of the college basketball Dream Pod.



full season records

cbb 34.1% -15.64u

cfb 47.7% -30.2u



all the college knowledge!