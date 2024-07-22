Presidential All Star Game

jimmythegreek
The opening odds start here
Ever so slight delta from Sleepy Joe, even after the assassination. Opening odds have Trump ahead of *Harris 47-45%, with just a shade under 8% at the infamous "undecided" class.
If a debate does comes out of this, hopefully we will see the usual country shitload leakage of dishonesty statements coupled with soiled tampons at the end of the day.
