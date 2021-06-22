Presidential Quote Quiz

We've had some great presidents in this country's history, and they (and their speechwriters) have produced some great quotes over the years.

So, I am posting this quiz. GOOGLE not allowed. On the honor system, whoever gets the most right wins a to be determined prize. Which president said each quote? Disclaimer. Some presidents are used more than once, and not all quotes occured while they were president.



1. Knowledge will forever govern ignorance; and a people who mean to be their own governors must arm themselves with the power which knowledge gives.



2. There is nothing more corrupting, nothing more destructive of the noblest and finest feelings of our nature, than the exercise of unlimited power.



3. There are men and women who make the world better just by being the kind of people they are. They have the gift of kindness or courage or loyalty or integrity. It really matters very little whether they are behind the weel of a truck or running a business or bringing up a family. They teach the truth by living it.



4. HEY ESTHER! YOU! OFF THE BOARD! OR I'LL COME UP AND DRAG YOU OFF!



5. The hottest places in hell are reserved for those who, in times of great moral crisis, maintain their neutrality.



6. And they had in those days used to remember the straight razor you'd bang'em on the curb get'em rusty put'em in a rain barrel get'em rusty.



7. Remember, remember always, that all of us, and you and I especially, are descended from immigrants and revolutionists.



8. Poor kids are just as smart and just as capable as white kids.



9. If your actions inspire others to do more, dream more, and become more, you are a leader.



10. Corn Pop was a bad dude. And he ran a lot of bad boys.



11. If you're black, and you're going to be black until the day you die, no one wants to call you by your goddamn name....just pretend you're a goddamn piece of furniture.



12. You're a lying, dog-faced pony soldier!



13. The test of leadership is not to put greatness into humanity, but to elicit it, for the greatness is already there



14. I mean, you've got the first sort of mainstream African American who is articulate and bright and clean.



15. Be patient and calm; no one can catch a fish with anger.



16. It is sometimes prudent to show magnanmity to a prostate foe.



17. Clap for that, you stupid bastards.



18. I would rather belong to a poor nation that was free than to a rich nation that had ceased to be in love with liberty.



19. Let’s do push-ups together, man, let’s run, let’s do whatever you want to do. Let’s take an IQ test, all right?



20. Remember, always give your best. Never get discouraged. Never be petty. Always remember, others may hate you. But those who hate you don't win unless you hate them. And then you destroy yourself.



21. We’ve got to recognize that a kid wearing a hoodie may very well be the next poet laureate, not a gangbanger.



22. We the people tell the government what to do, it doesn’t tell us.



23. You cannot go to a 7-Eleven or a Dunkin’ Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent. And I’m not joking.



24. America has never been united by blood or birth or soil. We are bound by ideals that move us beyond our backgrounds, lift us above our interests and teach us what it means to be citizens.



25. His mom lived in Long Island for 10 years or so, God rest her soul, although she's, wait... Your mom's still alive. It was your dad that passed. God bless her soul. I gotta get this straight.



26. The problems we face now – poverty and violence at home, war and destruction abroad – will last only as long as we continue relying on the same politicians who created them in the first place



27. No, I haven't taken a test. Why the hell would I take a test? Come on, man. That's like saying to you, before you got on this program if you had taken a test were you taking cocaine or not. What do you think, huh? Are you a junkie?



28. Every day, I wake up determined to deliver a better life for the people all across this nation that have been neglected, ignored, and abandoned. I have visited the laid-off factory workers and the communities crushed by our horrible and unfair trade deals. These are the forgotten men and women of our country.