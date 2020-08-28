"Preview: Will Novak's Perfect Season Give Way To RBA?
Bautista Agust has won his past three hard-court matches against the Serbian.
Only a select group of players has achieved the rare feat of defeating Novak Djokovic three times in a row on hard courts. If the No. 1 player in the FedEx ATP Rankings is to maintain his unbeaten (21-0) streak in 2020, he’ll need to beat one of them when he faces Roberto Bautista Agut in semi-final action on Thursday at the Western & Southern Open.
Bautista Agut defeated Djokovic in their past three hard-court meetings at 2016 Shanghai and 2019 Doha and Miami. Although the Serbian leads their ATP Head2Head series 9-3, he’s been made to work even in victory against the Spaniard. Bautista Agut has taken a set in three of Djokovic’s past four wins in their rivalry.
https://www.atptour.com/en/news/djok...020-sf-preview
