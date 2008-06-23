Primm, Nevada Casinos (50 mins from Las Vegas)

Anybody been to to Primm and the casinos there? Whiskey PEte's? LOL

Let me hear your experiences and thoughts.

Re: Primm, Nevada Casinos (50 mins from Las Vegas)

Been there - walked in and stuff like that but never satyed the night there

Been to Buffalo Bills - rode the Roller Coaster there - WHOA! First drop is 225' at a 70-degree angle. you look down and wonder "WTF is the track" because you can't see it at first. Michael Jackson got as white as he is now from riding this ride when he really was Black - the drop causes that much blood to disappear from your face. LOVED it, though. every time i drive by i NEVER see it going so i have no idea if it still runs or not but it is something i highly encourage riding. At at some Mexican place at Bills and it wasn't bad. i have gone to the Carl's Jr there a few times to get food for the way home and the Liquor store barely on the CA side of Stateline does BOFFO biz once Mega/Super Lotto gets to be a high amount from all those in Vegas who make the 40 mile drive to the Border.

The hotel/casino across from it was where some asshole kid talked some young girl to come with him and then he did the "manly" thing and killed her

it's not a bad plce to go but when driving from So Cal and i have already driven about 240 i just wanna drive the final 40 to Vegas and get there and not stop unless i gotta take a leak!
 
Re: Primm, Nevada Casinos (50 mins from Las Vegas)

I think it might be a little hot this time of year, but you should be ok in the shade...



Stupid fuckin cow...


Re: Primm, Nevada Casinos (50 mins from Las Vegas)

I've stayed at each property many times over the years before hitting
Vegas.....without a doubt Primm Valley is the place to stay. It's worth
the extra $10-$15 a night. Best pool and rooms plus the hotel is now
connected to the massive outlet mall....
 
Re: Primm, Nevada Casinos (50 mins from Las Vegas)

Thumbs up to the outlet mall. It's very good.
 
Re: Primm, Nevada Casinos (50 mins from Las Vegas)

Rooms are insanely cheap mid-week, around $30-35. If that was in any other place than near Vegas it would be quite a good attraction with plenty to keep you occupied for a few days.
 
Re: Primm, Nevada Casinos (50 mins from Las Vegas)

Not something you would drive all the way from Vegas for because the limits are not high, but if you are passing through anyway, the books at Primm have an independent line. Unless something has changed recently that I don't know about, even though Primm is owned by Terribles, Primm does not use the Terribles line from Vegas.

And the Primm line is HEAVILY influenced by Southern California visitors. You'll find some numbers that appear to be way off. Actually, they aren't really off, the Primm oddsmaker needs to slant the lines to get some action on the non-Southern-California side.

All 3 books post an identical line out of the hub at Primm Valley.
 
Re: Primm, Nevada Casinos (50 mins from Las Vegas)

I was working at Primm when that happened.

Jeremy Strohmeyer had some mental problems that drove him to kill that little girl.
 
Re: Primm, Nevada Casinos (50 mins from Las Vegas)

Primm was called the Primadonna back then and the incident in the
bathroom prompted the name change....
 
Re: Primm, Nevada Casinos (50 mins from Las Vegas)

I think if you have to go anywhere 50 minutes outside of Las Vegas, Sheri's Ranch would be a better choice than Primm.

Re: Primm, Nevada Casinos (50 mins from Las Vegas)

shrink - no it's not. primm is lower class than vegas, no offense to some...just older accommodations, fewer restaurant selections, etc. plus the table limits are very low. (i think $1k max) otoh, golf is apparently very big in primm. and fog - you are obsessed lil buddy. lol. take a deep breath and calm down little buddy. say hello to mutley while you're at it. :mutley

Best Wishes...ID :+waving-5
 
Re: Primm, Nevada Casinos (50 mins from Las Vegas)

Giving it more thought. it could be a good place to take the wife and kids, if you are thinking about dropping them off and abandoning them.

"Hey you guys, go ride the roller coaster and I'll wait right here!"
 
Re: Primm, Nevada Casinos (50 mins from Las Vegas)

Ummmm.... it closed in 1988.

But the Nevada Highway Patrol substation there is flourishing.

Drive carefully.
 
Re: Primm, Nevada Casinos (50 mins from Las Vegas)

I did a little digging, and, as I thought I had kind of a personal responsibility to keep EOG posters up-to-date on Las Vegas happenings, I checked out the current entertainment bookings through the end of the year for Primm Valley.

It's is a cornucopia of acts which make you say, "I wondered whatever happened to those guys?"

The full list is linked below, but I did want to call your attention that Snoop Dogg is coming up on Wednesday...yes, in Primm, Nevada, "urban" desert.

I can just hear the Primm ol' timers at the show..."What the HELLLL is THAT?"

But just wait... they have the Village People coming in December..

P--R--I--M ..(I want to stay at the...) P--R--I--M...

Here's the list..make your plans now!!

Terrible's Primm Valley Casino Resorts
 
Re: Primm, Nevada Casinos (50 mins from Las Vegas)

Sadly I can vouch for this on my last visit to Vegas. about 10 miles inside Stateline I got caught doing a "Barbara Feldon"
 
Re: Primm, Nevada Casinos (50 mins from Las Vegas)

The NHP works that area hard. SoCal people been driving for hours (maybe drinking) and excited about almost being in Las Vegas. The casinos should have such a hold.
 
Re: Primm, Nevada Casinos (50 mins from Las Vegas)

Snoop Dogg @ Primm LMAO

Where the friendly doo rag clubs from N. Las Vegas
meet the doo rag conventioneers from San Bernandoo....
 
Re: Primm, Nevada Casinos (50 mins from Las Vegas)

I asked the officer at what speed he would have "looked the other way" and he said about 80 to 85 at the max. it was the 3rd Thursday in April around 11A when there were about 10 cars on the 15 headed into Vegas - i had a rental car with some "juice" to it and on the flat surface...............

The ticket would have cost me $390 but I can go to Traffic School in-line and pay $20 for it lowering my "Fine" to $190

As for Jeremy Strohmeyer - mental issues only is being very kind to him. He was sentenced to 4 "Life" Sentences although he is appealing that. He should just be taken out back and have a bullet put in his head and wiped off the planet so he can spend time with Saddam, Adolf, Stalin and Mussolini

Jeremy Strohmeyer - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
 
Re: Primm, Nevada Casinos (50 mins from Las Vegas)

Here's another reason to speed over to Primm Valley..

My LA sources tell me on the QT that they are close to booking Tony Orlando (Dawn is holding out) and Paul Revere and the Raiders.
 
Re: Primm, Nevada Casinos (50 mins from Las Vegas)

Buffalo Bills rooms are not that bad for the price. All three sports books are garbage. TV'S are so small, you can't even see what is going on. I only stayed their one night because I couldn't get a room in Vegas on a Friday. Then, went to the Hilton Vegas for the rest of the weekend to bet my future football bets. But it's a good stop for us who want to take a break on the way to Vegas.
 
Re: Primm, Nevada Casinos (50 mins from Las Vegas)

However, I would stop by with older kids and ride the roller coaster at Primm. I have ridden that thing about 100 times and it is still a blast. So, make it a short stop, not a several day thing.

Leave everything loose in the car because that thing will empty all your pockets. The people behind you will not like being hit by your loose change and flying camera.

Interstate 15 between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, California-Nevada border.
 
Re: Primm, Nevada Casinos (50 mins from Las Vegas)

here is something on it:

Desperado roller coaster Buffalo Bills Casino Nevada

and here is a tad more - a clip of it and it sounds like these 2 guys are gonna have a baby and they do use "colorful" language:

Re: Primm, Nevada Casinos (50 mins from Las Vegas)

Be careful duplicating this video because a bunch of people have lost their cameras on this ride. This coaster just rips the camera out of your hands and smashes it to the ground.

After that, you don't really want the pieces of your camera back.
 
Re: Primm, Nevada Casinos (50 mins from Las Vegas)

great video of the ride, it's worth going for a night to hang out and the outlet mall is great.
 
Re: Primm, Nevada Casinos (50 mins from Las Vegas)

Spent NFL Sunday @ Buffalo Bills....seats available during early games....sat at a closed VP bar with screens next to the WH book..srrved its purpose to watch some games....there are worse places
 
