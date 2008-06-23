Re: Primm, Nevada Casinos (50 mins from Las Vegas)



Been there - walked in and stuff like that but never satyed the night there



Been to Buffalo Bills - rode the Roller Coaster there - WHOA! First drop is 225' at a 70-degree angle. you look down and wonder "WTF is the track" because you can't see it at first. Michael Jackson got as white as he is now from riding this ride when he really was Black - the drop causes that much blood to disappear from your face. LOVED it, though. every time i drive by i NEVER see it going so i have no idea if it still runs or not but it is something i highly encourage riding. At at some Mexican place at Bills and it wasn't bad. i have gone to the Carl's Jr there a few times to get food for the way home and the Liquor store barely on the CA side of Stateline does BOFFO biz once Mega/Super Lotto gets to be a high amount from all those in Vegas who make the 40 mile drive to the Border.



The hotel/casino across from it was where some asshole kid talked some young girl to come with him and then he did the "manly" thing and killed her



it's not a bad plce to go but when driving from So Cal and i have already driven about 240 i just wanna drive the final 40 to Vegas and get there and not stop unless i gotta take a leak!