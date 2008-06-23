Re: Primm, Nevada Casinos (50 mins from Las Vegas)
I did a little digging, and, as I thought I had kind of a personal responsibility to keep EOG posters up-to-date on Las Vegas happenings, I checked out the current entertainment bookings through the end of the year for Primm Valley.
It's is a cornucopia of acts which make you say, "I wondered whatever happened to those guys?"
The full list is linked below, but I did want to call your attention that Snoop Dogg is coming up on Wednesday...yes, in Primm, Nevada, "urban" desert.
I can just hear the Primm ol' timers at the show..."What the HELLLL is THAT?"
But just wait... they have the Village People coming in December..
P--R--I--M ..(I want to stay at the...) P--R--I--M...
Here's the list..make your plans now!!
Terrible's Primm Valley Casino Resorts