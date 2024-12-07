Pro Poker Player Acting As Tout Busted...

Heim
EOG Master
Professional poker player Cory Zeidman has pleaded guilty to federal charges in connection with a yearslong sports betting scheme, authorities said Wednesday.
Zeidman, 63, was arrested in connection with the $25 million scheme in 2021. He pled guilty in a federal court in Long Island, New York, the United State's Attorney's Office, Eastern District of New York, said in a news release.
The poker player helped run an organization that placed national radio advertisements to lure bettors in New York and Florida to use their services for sports betting advice, according to court documents. Zeidman and his partners used fake names and high-pressure sales tactics, and falsely led clients to believe the organization had access to non-public information about things like player injuries and "fixed" matches. In reality, the information was fake or based on public information, according to court documents.
.............................................................................................
There had to be some type of bookmaking (affiliates) in place for this to occur. Touts pretending to give out false inside info
is older than prostitution otherwise Feiner et al would be in prison a long time ago.
Amazing they were in business as the Ray Palmer Group and other fictitious names and not a blemish for 16 years until no
doubt some busted out degenerates decided to do something about it.
Zeidman, 63, was arrested in connection with the $25 million scheme in 2021. He pled guilty in a federal court in Long Island, New York, the United State's Attorney's Office, Eastern District of New York, said in a news release.
The poker player helped run an organization that placed national radio advertisements to lure bettors in New York and Florida to use their services for sports betting advice, according to court documents. Zeidman and his partners used fake names and high-pressure sales tactics, and falsely led clients to believe the organization had access to non-public information about things like player injuries and "fixed" matches. In reality, the information was fake or based on public information, according to court documents.
.............................................................................................
There had to be some type of bookmaking (affiliates) in place for this to occur. Touts pretending to give out false inside info
is older than prostitution otherwise Feiner et al would be in prison a long time ago.
Amazing they were in business as the Ray Palmer Group and other fictitious names and not a blemish for 16 years until no
doubt some busted out degenerates decided to do something about it.